TRAVERSE CITY — Apartments that the Traverse City Housing Commission plans to build on the same lot as Bay Area Transportation Authority’s new headquarters and garage sound like a good deal to Elijah Toppen.
But he’s not sure how much longer he can hold out in the face of a housing market he dubbed “ridiculous,” and a current situation that has him commuting from Mesick to Traverse City.
“Right now during this particular summer season, I’m looking at in some situations almost an hour-and-a-half commute,” he said.
It’ll take some time to break ground on TCHC’s planned 210 apartments, with Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region planning 14 single-family homes nearby. Housing Commission Executive Director Tony Lentych said he has preliminary approval from Garfield Township for the multi-phase project with rents estimated to start at $680 per month including utilities and topping out at $820.
They’re aimed at people making 50 to 80 percent of Grand Traverse County’s Area Median Income, or between $28,000-$45,000 per year, documents show.
Lentych said the rent would be based on 30 percent of a tenant’s take-home pay. But nailing down an exact number on apartments a few years in the making is tricky.
“If it takes us two years to open up, (Area Median Income) might go up or it might go down,” he said. “Most likely as you can imagine around here, it’s just going to go up.”
Tenants would have a bus transfer station a short walk away, making it possible they wouldn’t need to own a vehicle, Lentych said.
That station would in turn be connected directly to the facility BATA plans with $17 million in federal and state funds, having outgrown its current one at Cass and South Airport roads, as previously reported. Federal funds will foot the bus operator’s portion of the project.
Plans also include two commercial spaces, one intended to house childcare and another a coffee shop or similar business, Lentych said.
The housing commission will ask the Michigan State Housing Development Authority for Low Income Housing Tax Credits in October, Lentych said. He hopes to know by spring 2022, and next steps include taking possession of the property in September.
Costs for the entire site, including the bus transfer and commercial buildings, is estimated at $52 million, documents show.
He hopes MSDHA takes notice of the opportunities for low rent and public transit combined in one spot.
“You can’t get any closer to transit than we are, because it’s going to be on our property,” he said.
Toppen said the proposed rents sounded feasible to him. He has been looking for a two-bedroom at $1,300 per month to split the cost with a roommate. Two factors have made the search difficult, one being his dogs and a lack of pet-friendly places for rent.
Another is a scorching hot housing market that sent property values soaring.
Promising leads for Toppen vanished overnight during a search that has been ongoing since March, he said. One landlord told him they took a tenant’s offer of a 12-month rent security deposit.
He’s fortunate to have family to stay with in the area, he agreed, but the pinch has put service workers like him in a bind. He recalled meeting some coworkers who were sleeping in their cars for lack of anywhere nearby to stay.
Those stories of people with jobs but no place they can afford besides their vehicle are all too common, said Wendy Irvin, Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region’s executive director.
The nonprofit behind a cluster of houses near Traverse City’s former train depot is working on 40 more, including the 14 on land off LaFranier Road where BATA and TCHC plan to build. These houses would be for families with a household income of 30 to 80 percent Area Median Income.
Other Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Area projects in the works include six homes in Maple City, and six out of 14 planned for land near Bugai Road and M-72 in Elmwood Township, Irvin said. Those are set for construction this year, while the 14 off LaFranier Road will take at least two years to plan, permit and fundraise.
Meanwhile, the organization seeks to serve anyone who calls, with around 650 contacts in 2019, a 175 percent increase from a year before. Those include referrals to other agencies or services, and possibly the nonprofit’s own home repair services to keep people in their own homes. The nonprofit has a 65-applicant waitlist for its services.
Traverse City Housing Commission owns Riverview Terrace and Orchardview Townhomes, both of which are subsidized housing, and manages a Housing Choice Voucher program for renters throughout the region, as previously reported.
Irvin called the opportunity at the LaFranier Road property exciting.
“It’s definitely going to be unique to our community, and it’s definitely exciting to participate and to be able to, any way we can, provide affordable housing to the community,” she said.
Toppen said he’s looking for a few footholds punched into a system that keeps housing prices high and makes lower-cost homes hard to build — he’s even looked into building tiny homes, but zoning and bank financing that favors larger structures makes that tricky, too.
The stress of a long commute made worse by construction delays, plus a surge of diners throughout Traverse City, has Toppen thinking something has to give, he said.
“I can guarantee you I’m not going to do that (commute) forever,” he said. “I’m actively looking for housing outside of the state, because I’ve given up hope for an immediate fix to this. It’s going to take a long time before this gets fixed.”
