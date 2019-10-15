TRAVERSE CITY — Turmoil continues to ripple through Traverse City Area Public Schools as community leaders, parents and concerned onlookers speculate over elected trustees' relationship with the district's superintendent.
TCAPS Board President Sue Kelly said Wednesday that the board regrets what has transpired in the last week and acknowledged the "chaos that's happening districtwide." But Kelly still would not acknowledge exactly what triggered the upheaval.
"We are attempting to work through this as expediently as possible — whatever this is — in a timely manner within the defined process following the law," Kelly said. "The community has gotten blown up by things illegally disseminated."
News broke in the community last week that some trustees who serve on the district's board of education might have been working to force out Superintendent Ann Cardon, who has served as the district's top administrator for barely more than two months. Board trustees called a special meeting Friday and were met with firestorm of criticism for both the rumored ousting and a lack of transparency in the previous weeks and months.
Kelly referred to a letter written by trustee Erica Moon Mohr, who has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with some of her fellow trustees' treatment of Cardon. The letter outlined what Moon Mohr said took place during closed session Oct. 7. Moon Mohr read a version of her dispatch during the special meeting and was warned several times by both Kelly and TCAPS legal counsel Jeff Butler that she was violating or close to violating provisions in the Open Meetings Act.
"The community is currently only getting one side of the story, and most of it is misleading and untruthful," Kelly said. "It's so unlawful to speak about closed session, I can't even correct misstatements and untruths that have been twisted and made illegally."
Moon Mohr said she has since tried to access the information from that closed session, including a six-page complaint letter against Cardon she says Kelly presented during the closed session. Moon Mohr said she was told Wednesday that the district's legal team recommended that no materials from the closed session be allowed to be seen by anyone at this point.
Butler said he had no comment on the matter.
Kelly has said several times that she will not comment on anything that happened in closed session.
Language in Cardon's contract with TCAPS states that her performance is "subject to the satisfaction, direction, and control of the Board of Education of the District, which shall be the sole judge of performance." It also states that "should a concern arise regarding the Superintendent's relationship with the Board, the parties may agree to utilize a mutually selected outside facilitator" at the board's expense.
Kelly said she would not speak about whether an outside facilitator has been sought.
The contract also outlines termination protocol for Cardon, which includes a mutual agreement. If there is not a mutual agreement, the contract states that the superintendent "shall be subject to discharge only for reasons that are not arbitrary and capricious." It also states the board shall provide a written notice for the basis of the discharge and permit the superintendent to have a hearing before the board.
"I cannot comment," Kelly said in response to a question about the superintendent having a hearing before the board.
Moon Mohr said the action she has witnessed should have been conducted publicly.
"You would have thought the board would've had a meeting prior to (the closed session) to layout the allegations, so to speak, not told we're going into closed session an hour before," she said.
Kelly confirmed Wednesday that Cardon is away from the district but said she has not been placed on leave.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers said Cardon was set to introduce him before a Michigan Supreme Court hearing Wednesday morning at Traverse City Central High School. Carruthers said he was given no explanation as to why Cardon was replaced with TCAPS Associate Superintendent Jame McCall.
Carruthers, who has signed a petition online calling for Kelly and three of her fellow trustees — Pam Forton, Jane Klegman and Jeff Leonhardt — to resign immediately, said the public still is in dark about what is transpiring away from public ears and eyes. He said he hopes the matter is worked out and that Cardon remains with TCAPS.
"Whatever's happening, I don't want it to affect us in the future," he said. "I don't want us to be in such turmoil. We want a good public school system. We want a good leader there to run it. We want our school board to be working hard to make sure we have the best public education we can have here."
The next meeting of TCAPS full board is scheduled for Oct. 28.
