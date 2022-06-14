TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education trustees voted to reject an offer to buy an unused parcel of land and adopted a resolution to change the board’s policies regarding unsolicited offers to buy district property.
On Monday, the board voted 5-0 to reject an offer of $255,000 from Kevin O’Grady, owner and CEO of O’Grady Development Company, for the school district’s 79.8 acres on the corner of Four Mile and Potter roads in East Bay Township. The board then voted 5-0 to pass a resolution to change the school district’s policy for responding to unsolicited offers to buy district property.
Trustees Josey Ballenger and Erica Moon Mohr were absent for both votes.
The resolution, crafted by the district’s law firm, directs the district superintendent, or their designee, to review any future unsolicited offers, respond to them and include a summary of the offers in his weekly update to the board. Board members would be able to request that any specific unsolicited offers be placed on the agenda of the next board meeting.
The resolution also waived any conflicting policies, such as one that requires the superintendent to bring all unsolicited offers to the trustees. The resolution has a sunset date of June 30, 2023.
The resolution does not authorize VanWagoner to enter into any kind of purchasing agreement.
Trustee Matthew Anderson said at Monday’s meeting that he was hoping the resolution would free up some of the board’s time and keep trustees from having to discuss offers before they feel ready to do so.
The resolution would also give the board time to craft a new policy regarding the school district’s unused properties that is in line with the district’s overall objectives when it comes to its properties.
“Responding to unsolicited offers of property, I think is something that the board spends a lot of time on,” Anderson said. “And I would prefer to have a different policy than what we have now and have some time to figure that out.”
The board also recently received an unsolicited offer from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to buy TCAPS’s property at 3723 Shore Road, formerly the Bertha Vos Elementary School, for $730,000 in March. That offer was rejected by the board at an April 18 meeting.
The most recent appraisal of the Bertha Vos parcel said the property was worth about $500,000, as previously reported. TCAPS administration has no intent of reopening a school there, but many trustees expressed an interest in seeking other offers for the property to get the maximum value out of it.
At Monday’s meeting, VanWagoner said he also wanted some guidance from the board regarding sending out requests for proposals for the administration building at 412 Webster Street and the Bertha Vos property in Acme Township.
VanWagoner said he thought that the school district should hold onto the nearly 80 acres at Four Mile and Potter Roads for now. That space could be a good space for more housing opportunities for new teachers coming to the school district, given the difficult and expensive housing market in the area.
Anderson said he would support the district sending out requests for proposals for the Bertha Vos parcel and the 412 Webster building, but he said he didn’t think getting the highest price is the endgame. Part of selling those properties should involve conversations about what offer would be the most beneficial for the greater community.
Flournoy Humphreys said she agreed that decisions like that should be community-based.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Christine Thomas-Hill said the board has full discretion for what offers to accept and that they have no obligation to take the highest offer.
Board President Scott Newman-Bale said he also supports sending out requests for proposals instead of waiting on unsolicited offers.
“I think that allows us to really lay out what we’re trying to look for and what options are brought in,” Newman-Bale said.
The board did not have to make a motion to authorize the administration to send out a request for proposal.
VanWagoner said the administration will put together draft requests for proposals and bring them to the board for further discussion.
