TRAVERSE CITY — Fourteen candidates were whittled down to four Monday.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees selected Jeremy Henner, Nicholas Roster, Andrew Raymond and Amy Collins as the finalists to fill a vacant seat left by Pam Forton. Forton resigned last month. The interim appointee will serve the remaining two years of Forton’s term.
Henner received a vote from all six trustees, seemingly making him the early favorite to land to position. Although that could change based on the virtual interviews lined up for the Dec. 21 board meeting, during which a new trustee will be selected.
Trustee Erica Moon Mohr spoke highly of the entire slate of candidates, including Henner, who served in the U.S. Air Force and at the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. He was also the chair of the Michigan State Bar Association. Moon Mohr said his legal background would be valuable to the board.
Roster received five votes, Raymond three and Collins two.
In casting his vote for Roster, outgoing board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt said it will be important to have an educator on the board. Both he and Forton are retired TCAPS teachers and were the only two with an education background. Roster is an instructor at Northwestern Michigan College as well as the assessment coordinator and a member of the curriculum committee for the college.
Raymond is the chief financial officer for Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and has previous board of education experience at Elk Rapids Public Schools. Collins is a registered nurse with 22 years experience as well as a faculty member at NMC.
Trustee Ben McGuire, who was appointed as an interim in October 2019 and lost his bid for reelection Nov. 3, cautioned the finalists that they are signing up for more work than they might realize. McGuire initially submitted his application to fill Forton’s seat but withdrew after some in the community questioned such a maneuver.
“I feel somewhat sorry for the person we select and bring onto the board,” he said. “Until our pandemic is under control and dying down, they’ve all underestimated what the involvement is and what we’ve been going through for the last year.”
Jane Klegman, who also wraps up her time on the board Dec. 31, mentioned the “steep learning curve” the new trustee will face. She said Raymond impressed her as a strong possibility because he said he has “thick skin,” something Klegman believes is a necessity for a trustee.
Incoming board members Josey Ballenger, Flournoy Humphreys and Scott Newman-Bale all voiced their opinion on the selection process during public comment. All three mentioned choosing a candidate who is invested in TCAPS and has a strong ethical background.
Humphreys, a retired TCAPS teacher, although not naming Roster or Collins, voiced her support for another educator.
Ballenger, the leading vote-getter in November, said a “positive, constructive” candidate “with vision and ... a listening ear” would be best.
“There is so much to learn, no matter how many years you’ve been in the district,” she said. “A person needs to be humble and eager to learn.”
Although Hanna Witte, the youngest of the 14 candidates at 21 years old, did not get a vote from the trustees for a finalist interview, she had a great deal of support during public comment. Witte is a TCAPS graduate as well as president of the NMC honor society and a student representative for the NMC Foundation.
Moon Mohr and Treasurer Matt Anderson both lauded Witte for her strong community involvement.
“Now is not the specific time for an inexperienced board member, but ... someday I’d love to see you sitting at the board table,” Anderson said.
The Dec. 21 TCAPS board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.
