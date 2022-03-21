TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public School Board of Education voted unanimously to execute a settlement agreement in an ongoing lawsuit with Interlochen Center for the Arts over an elementary school building.
The TCAPS board of education’s Monday study session meeting mostly consisted of back-to-back closed sessions, including one to discuss strategy for the negotiation of multiple collective bargaining agreements and two to discuss pending litigation. The meeting spanned about 2.5 hours, with the board in closed session for most of it.
The last closed session included a discussion of a court case between Interlochen Center for the Arts and TCAPS over the Interlochen Community School building. Following the closed session discussion, the board voted 5-0 — with trustees Sue Kelly and Matt Anderson absent — to authorize the Superintendent John VanWagoner to execute a settlement agreement recommended by their legal counsel.
In an interview following the meeting, Newman-Bale said the agreement included TCAPS dropping its appeal for ownership of the school building.
“I think it's a win-win-win,” Newman-Bale said. “It's really, I think, a good document for Interlochen, for TCAPS and for the community as well. So I was very happy with the settlement and the process, and hopefully it will bode well for the future as well.”
TCAPS worked on the agreement in tandem with legal counsel and ICA, Newman-Bale said. He said he hopes it can be a “reset of the relationship” between the two prominent educational institutions and a way for both to refocus on their local community.
Newman-Bale said he could not comment further on the details of the agreement, but that it would be public as early as Tuesday morning.
Interlochen Center for the Arts leased the Interlochen Community School building to TCAPS in the 1950s contingent on it being used for public school purposes. For years, Interlochen Community functioned as an elementary school, but it was one of three TCAPS schools to close in 2016 and has since been mostly vacant.
ICA began the process of trying to reclaim the property and the building in 2020 and, in October 2020, ICA officials triggered a contract clause that would revert ownership back to them, which in turn led to a civil lawsuit against TCAPS. Attempts to mediate the case in spring 2021 were unsuccessful.
Prior to the 2021-22 school year, TCAPS administrators and trustees began brainstorming different ways to use the building, despite the ongoing litigation.
In late July 2021, VanWagoner announced plans to house several Great Start Readiness Program classrooms in the Interlochen Community building. GSRP is a free preschool offering to lower-income families.
ICA officials said they were not consulted about the announcement from TCAPS regarding the district’s plans for the building, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
In August 2021, TCAPS trustees and administrators discussed the possibility of also using Interlochen Community as a mask-optional school for those families against the district-mandated mask policy, as previously reported.
A few weeks after that discussion, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled on the lawsuit in favor of ICA, a prompt decision that caught Newman-Bale and VanWagoner by surprise, as previously reported.
In mid-September, TCAPS Board of Education members voted 5-1 to appeal the court decision, with trustee Erica Moon Mohr the lone “no” vote and trustee Andrew Raymond abstaining because of a personal conflict.
The settlement voted on on Monday means an end to this litigation that had been going on for about a year and a half.
After the three closed sessions and the vote, Newman-Bale thanked his fellow board members for making it through the lengthy discussions.
“I’m definitely excited to having the latter one resolved and look forward to what that brings,” Newman-Bale said in reference to the ICA lawsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.