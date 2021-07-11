TRAVERSE CITY — The battle is nearly won, at least for next school year.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials and advocates spent the past several years calling for the state to recognize and provide funding for the special situation northern Michigan’s largest school district finds itself in every September through June — transporting nearly 10,000 students to and from school across a swath of land that stretches more than 270 square miles.
TCAPS spends more than $5 million of its annual operating budget on transportation costs every fiscal year. However, unlike most school districts across Michigan, TCAPS does not receive any additional funding from the state to help cover that bill.
That likely will change when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the state school aid budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which she is expected to do within a week.
Eligibility for the transportation funding is rather specific.
Item 6 of section 22d of the Senate-approved state school aid budget allocates up to $820,000 in transportation funding for K-12 school districts that cover more than 250 square miles, serve more than 250 students, are in the Lower Peninsula and are within 30 miles of another public school building.
Oh, and the school district cannot be on an island that is not accessible by bridge.
Only three school districts — Gaylord Community Schools, Cadillac Area Public Schools and TCAPS — fit that bill.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the district likely will receive about $500,000, which would more than cover the district’s diesel fuel costs of about $400,000 each year.
“For a district of our size, I know some downstate that spend a fraction of what we do. Northern Michigan districts are the ones left holding the bag.” VanWagoner said in April.
TCAPS has been a longtime advocate for equitable state funding. A highlight of the upcoming budget is the elimination of the difference between the state’s lowest-funded school districts, which TCAPS is, and the state’s base per-pupil foundation. All K-12 school districts will receive $8,700 per student, closing a nearly $500 gap.
When the School Finance Resource Collaborative came out with the results of its 2019 study and recommendations for how school districts should be funded, TCAPS officials took issue with its approach to transportation costs — a flat per-pupil rate of $973.
TCAPS officials said that approach not only didn’t account for the extra costs TCAPS incurs serving such a large area, but it also widens the equity gap.
TCAPS Board of Education President Scott Newman-Bale said the inclusion of transportation funding is “pretty exciting stuff.” He didn’t expect actual movement on such funding for the better part of a decade, and he credited VanWagoner, state Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) and others for getting it done much quicker.
“It’s going to be good for education in Michigan, not just TCAPS,” he said.
Gaylord Superintendent Brian Pearson said the additional money will help level funding inequities. Pearson’s district runs 25 daily bus routes that log about 1,500 miles on its bus fleet every day. Pearson said the cost to transport his students is greater than state average.
“Additional funding for transporting students will be a welcomed resource,” Pearson said.
The issue before was that the formula for funding transportation costs for school districts looked at student density instead of total square miles. TCAPS, Gaylord and Cadillac are unique districts in the size of their student population and their geographical footprint, leaving them outside of the formula.
Schmidt, who is chair of the Senate K-12 school aid appropriations subcommittee, pushed for a change in the funding formula to include transportation costs and called it “another piece in making sure that students are properly funded.”
“It’s not just, ‘We need more money. Give us more money,’” Schmidt said. “That is a constant refrain from many people, but this was very specific and we understand how it works and why it’s needed.”
John Roth, the Republican state representative for Michigan’s 104th district, represents Traverse City and the interests of TCAPS. He said in April that he left a conversation with state Rep. Brad Paquette, who chairs the School Aid and Michigan Department of Education Budget Subcommittee, feeling confident there would be movement in the House on transportation costs.
Although that did not come to pass, Roth said he was happy to see the Senate step up and include the funding.
Agreeing on a school aid budget by July 1 was also a major coup, Roth said. Although the Senate wanted more time to work COVID-19 relief dollars from the federal government into the state budget, the House pushed for approval so school districts would have solid figures to work from when setting and adjusting their budgets.
Roth said he felt there was a greater partnership among legislators this year because the struggles during the pandemic showed people the importance of properly funding Michigan school systems.
“It didn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on,” Roth said. “There’s an attitude now that kids should be funded equally. It’s still not perfect — and there’s a lot to be done — but it’s a big step.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.