TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Community School will reopen this fall — only it will serve a different purpose than it did five years ago when the elementary school shut its doors.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said Thursday afternoon that the school will serve as an "early childhood and innovative education center" that will house several Great Start Readiness Program classrooms.
Interlochen was one of three schools closed in 2016, along with Bertha Vos and Old Mission. The closures caused controversy and upheaval in the community, with critics blasting the district for what they felt was a shortsighted move in a growing community.
TCAPS also took its fair share of criticism last summer when then-Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka announced the district would eliminate GSRP, a free preschool offering to lower-income families, to save $125,000.
GSRP services at TCAPS were later revived when the district partnered with Northwest Education Services and received a $70,000 donation from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation to offset any losses. But VanWagoner said at the time there was no guarantee TCAPS would offer GSRP after that.
A boost in state funding for GSRP spurred VanWagoner to announce in late June that TCAPS would operate Great Start for the 2021-22 school year. GSRP often ran at a deficit at TCAPS, but the approved state budget for the coming school year increased per-pupil funding for the preschool program by more than $1,600 to align with the lowest-funded K-12 districts at $8,700.
VanWagoner said talks about reopening Interlochen and running GSRP classrooms in the school have been going on for "a little while." The driving force of the decision was the increased funding and an allocation of enough GSRP slots from the state to run eight classrooms. TCAPS previously ran either six or seven GSRP classrooms.
Three GSRP classes will operate at Interlochen, VanWagoner said. A tuition-based preschool program is also a possibility. VanWagoner said other spaces in the school will be used as a drop-in center for students still learning online, and he expects to move forward with special education programs there as well.
VanWagoner said the overhead costs of opening Interlochen should be "minimal" because of the state funds. However, VanWagoner said the GSRP classes still need to be staffed and admitted that could be an issue.
Interlochen did not sit completely vacant since its closure. VanWagoner said the building was used for SAT testing, meetings and some extracurricular activities.
"It's actually pretty clean and in pretty good shape," VanWagoner said. "We're planning on doing this, and we're letting parents know."
