TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools is set to receive roughly $97,500 from a settlement of a class-action lawsuit against vaping manufacturers.
The TCAPS school board voted unanimously to join a class-action lawsuit that alleged JUUL Labs, Inc., Altria and other vaping manufacturers “fraudulently and intentionally marketed products to children,” in November 2021, as previously reported.
The lawsuit was initiated by a group of California school districts seeking compensation for the costs they incurred while attempting to combat vaping in schools, as previously reported.
Joining the litigation cost the school district nothing, and the money received in the end is a relatively small amount, compared to the district’s total budget, Board President Scott Newman-Bale said.
The gross dollar amount received from the settlement amounted to roughly $150,000, but 35 percent of that was taken away after legal fees were factored in, said TCAPS Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner.
In 2022, 16.5 percent of high school and 4.5 percent of middle school students said they had used a tobacco product during the past 30 days, according to the results of the most recent National Youth Tobacco Survey from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the survey, nearly 85 percent of youth tobacco users used flavored e-cigarettes.
In the past few months, JUUL Labs has settled thousands of lawsuits that have been levied against the vape company by school districts, city governments, Native American tribes and families of Juul users for marketing its products to minors, according to the Associated Press.
The company, blamed by many for the recent surge in underage vaping, also faced government sanctions and has dropped all U.S. advertising and discontinued most of its flavors since 2019, per the AP.
Puff Bar, Vuse, Hyde and SMOK were the most commonly reported tobacco product brands in the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey.
In 2018, TCAPS entered a three-month pilot program to put “vape detectors” in the halls, bathrooms and locker rooms in Central High School and West Senior High.
After the duration of the pilot program the vape detectors were returned to the manufacturer, and TCAPS did not end up buying them, as previously reported.
VanWagoner said that students at TCAPS face “all sorts of social issues” but the district tries to educate them on the dangers of alcohol, drugs or other controlled substances.
TCAPS also has “ramped up” security in its buildings to deter inappropriate activities like vaping or drug use, he said.
As for the roughly $97,500 from the class-action lawsuit, VanWagoner said TCAPS has yet to receive all the details from their legal counsel about what the money can be used for.
