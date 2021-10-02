TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education president plans to introduce a new rule at the next board meeting that could allow board members to respond to public comments.
Currently, TCAPS board members are not permitted to respond and Board President Scott Newman-Bale is concerned that this allows misinformation to be shared and spread during meetings, he said.
“By not saying anything, it’s almost like we’re stating it to be true,” Newman-Bale said.
A new policy would allow trustees to respond to public comments to better address public concerns and correct misinformation, he said.
“You can see people visibly worked up over something that you know is not accurate,” Newman-Bale said. “And current policy doesn’t allow you to do anything about it.”
Board trustee Andrew Raymond is generally supportive of such a policy, but he is unsure how to craft it in a way that avoids suppressing people’s opinions and concerns.
“I think especially with COVID and COVID misinformation, at least from my perspective, anything that is blatantly incorrect … it would be nice to have a chance to respond to that,” Raymond said.
Amid optimism for how the new policy could benefit the trustees and the public, there is apprehension as well.
Newman-Bale and Raymond both expressed concerns about sparking debates that would lengthen meeting time and hinder productivity.
“What I wouldn’t want it to turn into is some sort of debate during an actual meeting,” Raymond said. “Meetings are really for us to do district business.”
Policies that allow board members to respond to public comment are not common in Michigan, said Don Wotruba, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of School Boards. While Wotruba acknowledges that such a policy has the potential to be helpful and address incorrect information, he raised concerns about how it will impact meetings.
“I think it’s difficult to write a board policy or procedure that somehow limits you to that kind of discussion but doesn’t end up in a place where the public starts expecting that you are going to respond to everything that is asked,” Wotruba said.
A policy similar to what Newman-Bale is hoping to implement proved effective in the Suttons Bay Public Schools district, said Suttons Bay Public Schools Superintendent Casey Petz.
Petz said that giving board members the opportunity to respond to public comment fortified the board’s relationship with the community, helped the board better address “touchy subjects” and made people feel “heard.”
“In my observation, first as a school board member, I noticed that some really sensitive topics and some really heated discussions that popped up at the board level that just being able to respond or just responding to those questions or concerns directly in the moment, really helped people to understand and feel more heard,” Petz said.
In the Suttons Bay Board of Education meetings, Board President Chris DeJong will direct administrators in the meeting to address questions or concerns when appropriate. Petz said the policy has actually made board meetings shorter.
“Most of them are shorter now than they’ve ever been,” Petz said. “And the reason for that would be: part of the discussion sometimes or part of the response is to give folks making public comment more tools, strategies and ideas on how to enact change more effectively for themselves and their students.”
Petz encourages concerned parents and community members to get involved outside of board meetings to have their concerns more effectively realized in school policies, he said.
“Sometimes people show up to a board meeting really looking to be heard and really passionate about a cause and then walking away and feeling like the decision’s already made, and I think that sense that they have is, in some cases, true,” Petz said. “If somebody makes a public comment and the ship has already sailed, what you can say in there is: ‘Here are the ways for you to impact the decision going forward.’”
For the TCAPS board of education, the process for implementing a new policy would involve talks between trustees and administrators, investigating the legal sides of the issue and taking a vote to approve it. Newman-Bale predicts that the new policy would be discussed at the Oct. 11 meeting, and if approved, would be officially put into place by either November or December.
Newman-Bale said that he is unsure what the final policy will look like, but he wants it to be “balanced” and create more trust and transparency between the public and the board. He plans to get advised on the best practices from the Michigan Association of School Boards, he said.
“I want to make sure that this is a sustainable system,” Newman-Bale said.
