TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools administrators will host a public hearing regarding a potential pre-Labor Day start for its Montessori school to accommodate a mid-year move.
Michigan state law prohibits public school districts from beginning the school year before Labor Day, but school officials may apply for a waiver of the requirement from the state superintendent. Part of that waiver process requires school districts to host a public hearing to explain the reason for the waiver and hear comments from the public.
TCAPS administrators seek a waiver from the Michigan Department of Education to start Montessori students before Labor Day for the 2022-23 school year to accommodate a mid-year move to the school’s new building. The public hearing on the Montessori school’s pre-Labor Day start will take place on April 12.
The public can participate in the hearing in-person or over the phone. During the public comment section, those attending in person will be called on first. Callers will be identified by the last two digits of their phone number and asked if they would like to make public comment.
TCAPS board of education trustees are not required to attend the hearing.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the waiver process does not require the school district to produce anything — the minutes, how many people spoke, what participants said — for MDE for the waiver process.
VanWagoner stressed the pre-Labor Day start would only be for Montessori staff and students and no other school in the district.
In February, TCAPS Associate Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill floated the idea that the new Montessori building’s opening date be tentatively changed because of construction delays from September 2022 to January 2023 during a board of education committee meeting.
In order to make the mid-year move-in run smoothly, Thomas-Hill said the Montessori school could start four days earlier than usual in the Fall and then tack on four non-student attendance days to its Christmas break. Moving the days would give the Montessori school’s facility staff extra time to complete the move without students in either building, she said.
Before making a pre-Labor Day start official, TCAPS administrators also need support from the teachers union. VanWagoner said school officials are at the beginning of those conversations with the teachers union, but that the union was supportive of the district applying for a waiver.
The district’s administration does not need board approval to set the start date, VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner said he is unsure how long the process will take but that it will surely be before the close of the current school year.
TCAPS’ new Montessori school building on Franke Road will be designed around the structure of a true Montessori school, unlike the Glen Loomis building in which the Montessori school currently operates. Once it’s ready to open, the Montessori students at Glenn Loomis will occupy the new building, which will serve toddlers through eighth grade.
Construction for the Montessori school began in April 2021. Labor and supply shortages in the construction industry as well as hold-ups at the state level for inspections and permits have set the project 11 to 14 weeks behind schedule.
Through the delays, the project has stayed on budget and been able to work within its contingency plan, said Paul Thwing, the district’s director of capital projects and planning, at a March board finance and operations committee meeting. The project is scheduled to be substantially completed by Nov. 18, he said.
Individuals with a disability or who need accommodation for participation in this meeting should contact Stacey Hozak, executive assistant to the superintendent, at 231-933-1725 or hozakst@tcaps.net.
