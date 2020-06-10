TRAVERSE CITY – The meal program offered through Traverse City Area Public Schools will continue through the summer.
District officials announced the move Wednesday that, beginning June 15, meals will be provided at Silver Lake, Long Lake and Traverse Heights elementary schools through Aug. 31. The program at East Middle School closes for the summer June 12.
The bagged meals are distributed Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and are open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
TCAPS officials said additional distributions of other items to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue as long as supplies are available.
