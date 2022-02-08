TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools officials have tentatively rescheduled the opening of the district’s new Montessori school for January 2023 because of construction delays.
Construction for the Montessori school began in April 2021 and, by the Fall of 2021, labor and supply shortages in the construction industry set the project 11 to 14 weeks behind schedule.
On Monday, Associate Superintendent of Finance and Operations Christine Thomas-Hill, during a meeting of the TCAPS Board of Education Finance and Operations Committee, suggested the school’s opening date be tentatively changed from September 2022 to January 2023.
“We met with all the contractors, we’ve met with the construction manager and the architect,” Thomas- Hill said. “Given that we think there will be a few more hiccups along the way, we’d like to recommend a move-in in January.”
In order to make that mid-year move-in work, Thomas-Hill said the Montessori school could start four days earlier than usual in the Fall and then tack on four non-student attendance days to Christmas break. Moving these days around would give the Montessori school’s facility staff extra time to complete the move, she said.
In order to start the Montessori school’s year before Labor Day, TCAPS administrators need to first negotiate a new calendar with TCEA, the teachers union, and apply for a waiver from the Michigan Department of Education. After that, the full board will vote on the plan to start in January 2023 with those four non-student attendance days moved.
“There may be other creative things we have to look at as well,” Superintendent John VanWagoner said.
TCAPS’ new Montessori school building on Franke Road will be designed around the structure of a true Montessori school, unlike the Glen Loomis building in which the Montessori school is currently operating. Once it’s ready to open, the 500 to 550 Montessori students at Glenn Loomis will occupy the new building, which will serve toddlers through eighth grade.
Through the cold weather, the construction team is “plugging along”, Thomas-Hill said. Despite delays and having to pay overtime to some workers, the project also remains on budget, she said.
“That’s good that we’re still on budget being that far behind schedule,” said Board treasurer Andrew Raymond. “Usually that eats the budget.”
In the Fall, the Montessori construction site struggled with getting supplies, such as paints and metals, because of a nationwide supply chain shortage. Now, with all their necessary supplies ordered, that obstacle has been cleared and likely will not further impact the site’s progress, Thomas-Hill said.
“There’s not a big worry about product availability at this point,” Thomas-Hill said. “We’ve been through all those hurdles.”
