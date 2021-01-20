TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan’s largest school district is going through its steepest spike in COVID-19 cases.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials reported Tuesday the district’s 19th and 20th school-associated positive case since the beginning of the new year. TCAPS, a district of nearly 10,000 students, previously had a total of 50 positive cases through the first 17 weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent John VanWagoner said he was hopeful there wouldn’t be too much of a rise after the holiday break and with the return of high school students, who had been learning remotely since mid-November.
“This is such a hard thing to predict,” VanWagoner said. “There is no straight-up rhyme or reason of who it affects.”
Fifteen cases have now been reported at West Senior High since the beginning of the school year, but seven of those came in a five-day span last week. TCAPS officials announced two positive cases at West on Jan. 11, two the following day, another Jan. 13 and two more Jan. 15.
Thirteen additional school-associated cases have been reported at TCAPS in the last two weeks — including four at Central High School. New cases have been reported at nine of the 17 school buildings since students and staff returned to in-person instruction Jan. 5.
School outbreak reporting from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has proved somewhat inconsistent and has changed in recent months. The number of schools and districts listed Mondays as outbreaks has lessened dramatically. Early on, upward of 40 to 50 new outbreaks were listed some weeks. Just nine were listed Monday despite rising cases.
The MDHHS defines a school outbreak as having two or more confirmed positives on school grounds during a person’s infection period. Yet neither West and its seven reported positives nor Central and its four cases appeared on the MDHHS list of new or ongoing outbreaks Monday. Central Grade and Cherry Knoll, which have reported two positive cases each, also were not listed.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, could not speak to the specific cases within TCAPS, but he said an outbreak is not automatically declared even if several students from the same school test positive. Meyerson said if those students have no potential contact between each other in school and were exposed to COVID-19 outside of school, then an outbreak designation is not necessarily warranted.
Meyerson said that situation is “just several students that happened to have COVID from community spread.”
Both VanWagoner and West Principal Joe Esper said there is no indication the seven cases are related nor that the virus is spreading within the school, which houses more than 1,600 people on a regular day.
“Seven different people got it from seven different people outside of the school,” VanWagoner said. “In the scope of things, it’s not that big. You’re getting onesies here and there.”
Esper said much of the infections can be traced back to holiday break while students were not in school. He said the spike in cases is concerning, but he feels the safety protocols in place at West are effective.
Quarantines continues to be an issue, but Esper said the number of staff and students in quarantine is coming down and will be less than 30 on Wednesday.
“It comes down to wearing a mask all the time, sanitizing your hands, and not congregating,” he said. “Our kids have been really good about that stuff.”
Esper continues to drive home to students that they can get COVID-19 from anyone, including people they know. He said there still seems to be a mentality that the virus is only contracted from strangers. He believes the spread now is because of people putting themselves in what they believe is a “safe social situation.”
“Riding in a car with people who you know are cautious without masks, that sometimes still leads to transmission. Hanging out in people’s basements who you know are cautious, that can still lead to transmission,” Esper said. “That’s what I think is starting to happen.”
The MDHHS website states that school outbreaks could be underreported because of the lack of efficacy in contact tracing. Officials clarified that the list “does not provide a complete picture of school-related outbreaks in Michigan,” adding that even if a school is not listed that “in no way provides evidence that the school is not experiencing an outbreak.”
Benzie Central Schools was one of the first area districts to experience an outbreak and appear on the MDHHS site after 11 positives were confirmed in October. Benzie just recently fell off the list of ongoing outbreaks last month only to reappear Monday with another two cases reported at the high school.
Glen Lake Community Schools also reported two new school-associated cases last week. Unlike Benzie, however, Glen Lake does not appear on the list of new outbreaks.
Kingsley Area Schools experienced one of the more notable outbreaks this school year — not only in the area, but in the state — when the district’s high school football team made the MDHHS list in November. No other school club or team has been designated as an outbreak by the state.
Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith called the listing a “wild invasion” of his students’ privacy.
“It brought a lot of unnecessary and unwelcome attention onto that group of young men,” Smith said, adding that the outbreak was not confined only to football players and that other students, coaches and teachers had tested positive. “They caught the unfair brunt of the attention.”
Smith attributes the inconsistency in outbreak reporting to overwhelmed health department officials. At the time of the outbreak in November, Grand Traverse County Health Department officials still needed to conduct contact tracing on more than 100 other positive cases before getting to Kingsley.
Smith said that students who were infected or quarantined were already cleared and back in school by the time some of the reports were released from the health department to the school and then to the public.
That caused some confusion, Smith said.
“You had good people trying to do the right thing, but at some point, the avalanche is upon you,” Smith said. “Hopefully we’ve learned from this that there’s a bigger role schools can play in situations like this.”
