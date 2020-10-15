TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced two "school-associated" positive COVID-19 cases in northern Michigan.
The New Campus School, a part of Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, as well as Traverse City West Senior High School and Glen Lake Community Schools were announced as exposure sites.
TBAISD Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said district officials were notified Wednesday, adding the COVID-positive person was not a student or ISD staff member. Ceglarek said the person is "someone who was present on school property during their infectious period."
Ceglarek said he has not received any contact tracing numbers from the health department officials, but they are working to identify any potential close contacts. Only those determined to have been in close contact with the infected person will be notified by the health department.
Lisa Klepper, New Campus supervisor, stated in a letter to families that health department officials are not recommending "any further action to be taken by the school at this time." Klepper also said a "thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the school property" was completed prior to students returning.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials said the health department is investigating the situation at West and "determined there were no close contacts identified within the school community."
TCAPS also said health department officials believe the East Middle School football game at Glen Lake on Oct. 7 is a potential public exposure site. Those at the game should self monitor for COVID symptoms for 14 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.