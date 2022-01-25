Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.