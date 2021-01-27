TRAVERSE CITY — Two weeks before the TCAPS Board of Education moved to find a resolution to a year-long lawsuit, the district changed its legal counsel.
Traverse City Area Public Schools, its board of education and board trustees are now represented by Thrun Law Firm — which had served TCAPS since 1953 before a change in 2019. Former TCAPS Superintendent Paul Soma, current trustees Sue Kelly and Matt Anderson as well as former trustees Erik Falconer and Jane Klegman led a search in 2018 that eventually led to the appointment of Clark-Hill PLC.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said his good relationship and previous experience with Thrun drove the decision. He discussed the recommended change with Kelly, who took over as board president when TCAPS switched to Clark-Hill, and with newly installed Board President Scott Newman-Bale. VanWagoner said all of the trustees supported the recommendation.
VanWagoner said the change had nothing to do with a lawsuit the Record-Eagle filed against the TCAPS board and Kelly last January.
The Record-Eagle alleged that the board and Kelly violated both the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act for their actions leading up to and after the abrupt resignation of former Superintendent Ann Cardon. A six-page complaint letter against Cardon authored by Kelly and sought by the Record-Eagle remains hidden from the public view under claims it is part of closed-session meeting minutes.
Board trustees on Monday approved for a motion for their attorney, Greg Mair, to reach out to Record-Eagle legal counsel and attempt to resolve the lawsuit.
Newman-Bale, who made moving past the lawsuit part of his election campaign last year, said that while the pending litigation was not the main reason for the change in legal representation, it might have been a factor.
“(The lawsuit) wasn’t really discussed, but maybe there was going to be concern if Clark-Hill was recommended,” he said. “Unanimously, we can say that we want (the lawsuit) concluded. No one wants to deal with this.”
Former Clark-Hill attorney Jeff Butler and current Clark-Hill attorney Nancy Mullett represented TCAPS during the Cardon episode. Both are referenced in Record-Eagle lawsuit documents filed with the 13th Circuit Court, and both were involved in some of the controversy surrounding Cardon’s exit.
In a public meeting in November 2019, Mullett advised TCAPS trustees to deny a Record-Eagle appeal seeking release of the complaint letter after TCAPS officials denied the original FOIA request. She said the minutes of a closed session “cannot be disclosed absent a court order.” She also suggested that the district could be susceptible to legal action if the minutes were disclosed to the public without a court order.
The Record-Eagle lawsuit contends that the complaint letter was not properly part of the closed-meeting minutes
During a heated TCAPS board meeting on Oct. 11, 2019, Butler shouted down trustee Erica Moon Mohr as she read a letter deriding some of her fellow board members for what she believed were inappropriate actions against Cardon during a closed session days earlier. Butler warned Moon Mohr that she was violating or in danger of violating closed session confidentiality protected by the OMA.
Butler has since left Clark-Hill and started his own firm, Butler Law Group, PC. He did not return a call for comment about the circumstances of his departure from Clark-Hill. Clark-Hill officials also did not return a call for comment.
Moon Mohr said Mullett threatened her with a misdemeanor charge on Oct. 10, 2019, if she revealed what happened in the now infamous Oct. 7 closed session.
Mullett followed through with that threat and filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police, accusing Mohr of violating OMA. Former Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Elmore declined to file charges against Moon Mohr.
Moon Mohr said she was happy VanWagoner recommended the return to Thrun without her having to “go down that road” about her difficulties with Clark-Hill. Moon Mohr said a change in legal counsel was a priority for her coming into the new year.
“Clark-Hill had caused me, personally, a lot of issues,” Moon Mohr said. “I’m elated that we’ve gone back to Thrun — and we should have never left, to be perfectly honest.”
Mullett did not return a call for comment.
Thrun Law Firm will represent TCAPS through 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.