TRAVERSE CITY — At the end of the school day Thursday, Karen Nelson’s fourth graders swarmed a table at the front of their classroom to pick out which colorful beads and pipe cleaners they would like to use for their last activity of the day.
Nelson’s students were tasked with stringing beads along their pipe cleaners to make bracelets with their initials written out in binary code and decoding a message that read “code is fun” in binary code. Nelson teaches fourth grade math and science at Eastern Elementary School, and throughout her classroom is a 3D printer her students can use to make toys, such as ramps for their Tech Decks and robots her students program to walk through tape-lined mazes.
“I am trying to inspire children to understand there’s a lot out there for them to follow a passion in STEM,” Nelson said.
While Nelson’s class is familiar with lessons and activities related to coding and STEM, their bracelet activity was part of the Hour of Code, a global event meant to give students access to coding and encourage interest in STEM fields. Teachers who participate in the Hour of Code are given materials and curricula around coding to aid them in teaching their students basic to advanced levels of coding.
Over 2,700 Traverse City Area Public School students participated in the Hour of Code this week.
“It’s just really exciting that we have this larger participation with a snow day and all the work that’s on students anyway, all that standard work, and this is just — it’s really great for them to experience and lots of people are taking advantage of it.” said Heidi Skodack, TCAPS K-12 STEM curriculum leader. “So that’s a good thing for our kids.”
TCAPS teachers in all grade levels can opt into the program and have their classrooms participate in a variety of ways. Students can watch interviews with professionals in the STEM field discuss their work, play online games at code.org that incorporate coding lessons or participate in hands-on activities, like Nelson’s class.
“It’s really select your own adventure and computer science,” Skodack said.
The elementary, middle and high schools with the most student participation will be entered to win a pizza party.
For elementary-level students, the Hour of Code is filled with hands-on activities and online games that show students how coding goes into their everyday lives. A popular game is one in which students can influence a dance floor by changing the coding of the game to include different visual elements, Skodack said.
Younger students are often more willing to engage with the coding lessons than the older grade levels, Skodack said.
“It’s great to introduce it at a younger age,” she said.
For older students, the Hour of Code curriculum tends to involve more opportunities for higher-level programming and fewer games.
“They’re a little more apprehensive to try,” Skodack said. “They’re probably afraid they’re gonna make a mistake and quite frankly, it doesn’t matter. You know? It’s all just a learning experiment.”
Nelson said she hopes by exposing students to elements of STEM, such as coding, it will inspire them to take on more science or math based classes in middle and high school and eventually seek careers in the field.
After the bracelet activity, Nelson played a video of a Rube Goldberg machine; a string of machines and everyday items pushing forward a chain reaction. Bike tires being pushed slowly along wooden tracks, balls knocking over books like dominoes and dolls falling into buckets lead t paint splashing the video’s creators in the end.
As the video is playing, Nelson reminds the students of similar video they watched earlier.
“Remember in the other one, they said it took 607 times to do it right,” Nelson said.
Signs with adages about failure and quotes that say things like “Einstein asked questions” adorn the walls of Nelson’s classroom. The ability to fail, she said, is the crux of her STEM lessons.
She said she wants to help her students lose the fear of failing and gain the courage to try. When it comes to coding and programming, failure can often lead to success.
“(I want to) help them understand it’s not frightening,” Nelson said. “And they can do it.”
