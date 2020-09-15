TRAVERSE CITY — The vocal battle of whether to return to face-to-face instruction was primarily fought between two factions: parents and teachers.
A nearly hour-long public comment portion of the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting — viewed by nearly 2,000 people — had parents pleading to send students back to a brick-and-mortar format and teachers pleading for safety and either virtual learning or a hybrid of in-person and remote.
In the end, the decision made in August remained the same Monday — students will go back to school Sept. 21 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trustees voted 6-1 to affirm Superintendent John VanWagoner’s recommendation to resume face-to-face instruction. The lone “no” vote was also the same as it was in August, board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt.
Leonhardt, a retired TCAPS teacher, called the decision a “substantial burden,” adding later that he was disheartened by the notion of putting the community’s safety at risk. He believes the debate is not one of an educational issue but a health issue.
“There is nothing normal about going back to school during a pandemic,” he said. “This virus is here. It’s real. It’s contagious, and it kills people.”
Current teachers share his fear about students and staff contracting COVID-19.
Jody Mackey, a teacher at Traverse City East Middle School, said a recent survey of TCAPS staff showed 70 percent of all TCAPS teachers did not feel safe with the current conditions at school.
Mackey also said she is an advocate of a hybrid model of education, which she added would allow for proper social distancing. She said “masks alone with a seven-period day and over 1,000 students moving in a traditional schedule is not safe.”
Jessica Unger, also a teacher at East Middle School, said TCAPS cannot “pick and choose” between the guidelines set forth by the health department. She was “shocked” the option for a hybrid model was taken off the table with no explanation at the August board meeting.
“I have not heard any valid reasoning or evidence to prove that social distancing does not need to be part of a safe plan,” Unger said.
Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association, backed up the teachers who spoke before her.
“Educators and children are being asked to do what no one else is asked or advised or able to do in our community or state,” McBride-Culver said.
But parents argue the education and service provided to students through a virtual format simply does not cut it.
Judy Spencer, a parent of three TCAPS students, fears an emotional regression for students, particularly those in kindergarten through fifth grade, if virtual learning continues. Spencer said there has been an increase in mental health issues, suicide rates as well as verbal and physical abuse.
Spencer asked the board to follow Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s back to school roadmap, which allows in-person instruction for regions in phases 4 and 5. The Traverse City region is in phase 5.
“Your job is to follow the guidance, not set the guidance,” Spencer said, adding her family would seek education outside of TCAPS if in-person is not brought back Sept. 21.
Amanda Engler, parent of a student at Eastern Elementary, said teachers have done “a fantastic job in a crummy situation.” She added, however, that she was “extremely disappointed” in the TCAPS administration for not coming up with a plan to safely return face to face after having “the entire summer” to do so.
“It is a failure,” Engler said.
Pam Forton, board secretary and a retired TCAPS teacher, acknowledged the uncertainty of returning to school has been cause for anxiety. She said her decision to go back face to face was made on facts, data and legislative guidelines.
“I know that students do best when in a classroom with a teacher,” Forton said. “Though truthfully, I’m not sure what I would do as a parent, right now. There is no way to be completely safe at a school, but we can try to mitigate the risks as much as possible.”
Trustees also heard from a TCAPS middle school student who contracted COVID-19 and had been quarantined in her bedroom for 11 days — where she felt “lonely and scared.” She also said she’d “rather stay at home not seeing people in real life than risk so many lives.”
“I wouldn’t want any of my classmates to experience what I went through,” she said.
Leonhardt said he worries about the prediction that the spread of COVID-19 will worsen during the winter months and through flu and cold season. He said students do need to be back at school, but the key to that return is that students return to the classroom safely.
Leonhardt went down the list of recommended safety measures to prevent spread and said TCAPS was not doing enough to persuade him that returning to school meets that high standard of “safely.” The biggest was to avoid large crowds and social distance.
“That is not a school. That is the antithesis of a school,” he said.
VanWagoner said “no special wand” to fix the issues exists. He recommended teachers find creative ways to practice social distancing — be it classes in the hallways, in larger areas or even outside. VanWagoner said district officials are considering large tents outside for high school classes.
“We’re leaving no stone unturned,” he said.
