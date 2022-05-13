TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees and staff discussed the district’s mission, vision and values and looked over data from recent surveys as they started to craft the district’s strategic plan.
TCAPS trustees, administrators and employee leaders convened Wednesday to talk about the school district’s future and data collected from the school district’s strategic planning surveys. Northwest Education Services, the local intermediate school district, facilitated the strategic planning focus groups and data collection from the surveys.
The surveys were sent out in the winter and nearly 3,000 individuals responded, according to the final data collection presented on Wednesday by North Ed Superintendent Nick Ceglarek.
The strategic plan will serve as a guide for the school district’s academic and operational goals for the next three to five years.
Ceglarek and three other facilitators from the ISD led the trustees and staff through discussions to help them draft TCAPS’s listed values and mission and vision statements. Ceglarek explained what the list of values and the mission and vision statements should contain and then split the participants into three groups to each develop drafts of these aspects of the strategic plan.
By developing a list of values and mission and vision statements, TCAPS leaders will be carving out a clear path ahead for the future of the school district, Ceglarek said.
“This process does two things. One, it outlines what it is that we expect, what we want to get to, as well as a clear path to get us there,” Ceglarek said.
The group that developed a draft of TCAPS’s listed values chose: excellence, integrity, inclusive, success for all, leadership, students-first and community connected. Trustee Matt Anderson said the group talked extensively about both leadership and community connectedness.
“I remember, 35 years ago-plus, that TCAPS was really central within the community in a lot of different respects, and we talked a little bit about maybe how that’s gotten away over the years,” Anderson said. “We didn’t have the perfect wording for this … but making sure kids have the skills to stay here locally and get good jobs is part of that.”
The vision statement drafted by another group was presented by Kirsten Jones-Morgan, principal at Blair Elementary. The vision statement they came up with was: “An educational community that will provide opportunities and resources by relentlessly supporting every student to reach their fullest potential.”
The group that developed the draft mission statement came up with, “TCAPS education inspires and supports all learners to maximize individual excellence and success,” said teachers union presidents and West Middle School science teacher Mike Livengood.
“We toyed with certain words but we also wanted to be not looking to just talk to one particular person, but understanding everybody, in terms of all learners but also staff (and) everybody that is vested in TCAPS,” Livengood said.
For the last two hours of the meeting, the participants split up into four groups to discuss the data collected from survey responses from parents, staff, students and community members. The group looking at the community members also looked at information from the focus groups, state student achievement data and human services data.
Each group spent more than an hour and a half discussing what kinds of goals the school district should add to its strategic plan based on the survey results. The room filled with conversation about data points and where TCAPS can improve.
The meeting came to a close before the groups presented their ideas for goals and what data they focused on or found concerning. Those details will be presented at the next meeting.
TCAPS’s trustees heard a breakdown of some of the survey statistics from Ceglarek at a March 21 meeting. These showed high percentages of students feeling welcome at school and appreciation for extracurriculars while staff satisfaction with wages and students’ sense of safety at school trended lower.
Ceglarek said those lower numbers could be attributed to trends across the state related to factors outside of TCAPS, including the pandemic and the shooting at Oxford High School.
In documents obtained by the Record-Eagle via FOIA request, verbatim comments from the surveys show some concerns over large class sizes at TCAPS and appreciation for the school district’s extensive extracurricular and academic opportunities. The verbatim comments also included high praise for TCAPS teachers and staff.
Requests for more mental health support, more “real-world and hands-on” classes, more support for students struggling academically and encouragement for more parental and community engagement were included in verbatim comments in the survey as well.
No final decisions about the strategic plan were made at Wednesday’s meeting.
The next strategic planning meeting will take place June 29 and there will potentially be a third in July that has yet to be scheduled. These meetings are open to the public and will have two public comment sections but will not be televised or recorded like other board of education meetings.
