TRAVERSE CITY — The search goes on — even if it's just virtually.
Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees met Monday night via Google Hangouts to tend to board business, including selecting five semifinalists for the district's top administrator post.
Jim Pavelka has served in that role as interim superintendent since late October, when former Superintendent Ann Cardon reached a separation agreement with the board that resulted in a $180,000 payout. Cardon had been on the job less than 80 days.
Candidate names are expected to be released as early as noon Tuesday after they are notified and if they accept the interview. Two of the candidates have superintendent experience, while all five have central office experience and a background in education.
Trustees including Pam Forton, who said she was "really pleased" with the top five, are optimistic such an abbreviated tenure won't be the case this time around.
"Last year, we had a number of candidates that — I'm not sure how they got there," Forton said during the meeting.
Board members chose not to use an outside firm last year and instead went forward with the process themselves, despite having four relatively new members who had never conducted a search before.
Trustee Matt Anderson said "the last year has taught us a lot about how to proceed and maybe some other things we would look at differently going forward this time."
Jim Morse, of the search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, was on hand Monday to go through the process of the semifinalist and finalist interviews. Morse went over the virtual policy for the interviews, questions to ask and the importance of looking for a "leader for the next 5 to 10 years." He also wanted to make sure the finalists are "fit for the challenges" TCAPS is facing now and in the future.
One of those challenges will be working with a board under fire from the public for its actions in the last seven months.
Cardon's departure Oct. 17 was roundly criticized by community members, and a citizens groups called TCAPS Transparency was formed in the weeks following. Members, including Justin Van Rheenen, Patricia Henkel and Ian Ashton, have been vocal about what they perceive as misdeeds by some on the board.
The group began a recall against three board members — Anderson, Forton and President Sue Kelly — and hoped to get enough signatures in time for the March 10 presidential primary in an attempt to prevent the current board from selecting the next superintendent.
Appeals and delays made that impossible, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic could force the group to forego efforts to get the recall election on the November ballot.
Van Rheenen knows there is nothing the public can lawfully do at this point, but he still isn't sure whether or not the board — as it's currently constructed — should make the most important decision for the district.
"It's a yes and a no for me," he said. "They are our elected officials, regardless of all the peripherals. They have shown, when it comes to superintendent searches, that this board has a losing record — and a losing record when it comes to holding the public's trust."
Kelly did not respond by 10 p.m. Monday to requests for comment about the public's misgivings.
Kelly has not responded to several comment requests from the Record-Eagle on a variety of topics, other than an emailed comment about the school closure on March 13.
Kelly and the board currently are facing a lawsuit from the Record-Eagle, alleging violations of the Open Meetings and Freedom of Information acts.
The candidates are scheduled for in-depth interviews that will take place — virtually once again — on Saturday, April 25, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.
