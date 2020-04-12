TRAVERSE CITY — Life will not be the same for students for the next two months.
It won’t be the same for parents, teachers and principals trying to balance work and life while every student in the state learns from home.
Every child in K-12 will have to find that balance as well, keeping academics on their to-do list in a life outside of the classroom.
That is no easy task, and it’s only made more difficult when barriers — such as limited access to technology and the internet, challenging home lives and still-working parents — get in the way.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials released their continuity of education plan Thursday.
TCAPS Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said the plans aren’t perfect, but he added that staff will be working on and adjusting the plan to benefit more students as school continues through June 12. Full instruction is set to start April 20.
All school districts are required to submit a similar plan to their intermediate school district and implement them by April 28.
“We’re really not look for perfection,” Pavelka said. “This is a time when innovation and change are going to be a way of life. This is going to change our institution for a long time.”
The plan includes virtual learning for all students, posted activities to complete and alternative/optional enrichment. Teachers and administrators will provide weekly updates through email.
Freshman through junior students will earn course credit if their grade is 60 percent or higher. Students below that threshold will receive an incomplete. Seniors have three options for their grades. They can take their letter grade as of March 13, take a credit in lieu of a grade, or request an opportunity to improve their grade.
All high school events are canceled or postponed, with the understanding that some, such as prom and the graduation commencement ceremony, could be rescheduled.
Brittney Crandall, a senior at West Senior High, is upset with the district’s plan and said it “goes too far.”
“This is really disappointing,” Crandall said. “I still want all of those things to happen. It’s a big letdown, but I don’t think a lot of people would show up to those either.”
Crandall’s mother, Rebecca Ligon, said her daughter and the rest of the seniors got a “raw deal.”
“I guess if they’re stuck at home, the trade-off for being out of school is they don’t get prom, they don’t get honors convocation — they don’t get the fun parts of school,” Ligon said.
Meg Franklin-Judd, a parent of two TCAPS high-schoolers, said she was impressed by the district’s plan.
“Man, that’s a lot of stuff,” she said. “Given the magnitude of everything that’s going on, it seems like a good place to start — but it’s going to be challenging for a lot of people.”
Franklin-Judd is worried about the same issues as many TCAPS leaders — internet and technology access, working parents and teachers with their own children, distractions and difficulties in the home, lack of motivation and the simple inability to provide a level of education that doesn’t widen the achievement gap. Unfortunately, those same leaders admit the solutions to those problems might not reach every family.
“These are grave concerns for me — as an educator and a person,” Pavelka said, adding that teachers will be reaching out to those students who seem to be falling behind. “We’re going to do everything in our power to reach them.”
Jame McCall, TCAPS associate superintendent, said those services are integral and that the goal is to find multiple ways for children to stay engaged while addressing those problems. TCAPS is working to provide Chromebook laptops and internet hotspots to students in need.
“We have to have a lot of flexibility built into this,” she said. “We are not going to have a rigid schedule. We can’t.”
That flexibility extends to grades as well. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order includes a “no harm instruction.”
“No one is going to fail,” McCall said. “We’re more concerned about continued learning than we are about grades, test scores. That’s not how we’re measuring success anymore.”
