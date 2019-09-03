TRAVERSE CITY — Projects are humming along at Traverse City Area Public Schools ahead of the first day of classes.
Residents passed a major $107 million bond proposal from the district last August with money to use and plan for future construction and renovations.
Work this summer included the first phase of interior upgrades at Willow Hill Elementary; new main offices at Willow Hill, West Middle, Silver Lake and Courtade elementary schools; new roofs at West Middle and Courtade; traffic upgrades at Silver Lake; classroom renovations at Long Lake Elementary; and upgrades to the library and auditorium at West Senior High School.
Christine Thomas-Hill, TCAPS associate superintendent of finance and operations, said having all of that work during the summer combined with all of the contractors being busy has been “a little bit of a challenge.”
“We have good days and bad days. It seems to be going really well, and then we have a bump, and then it gets better,” she said.
Willow Hill was the only project that was slated to be done before school started, according to Thomas-Hill. The rest of the projects had an original completion date through mid-October. However, changes to the demolition schedule at Willow Hill to alleviate parent concerns pushed Willow Hill’s schedule back, forcing construction work to stretch into the school year.
“We knew with this project we were pushing it as it was to get it all done in the timeframe,” Thomas-Hill said. “To add on top of that, it’s a really old building and the more you dig up, the more you uncover.”
Thomas-Hill said the focus is on the areas near classrooms in an effort to lessen any distraction the work might cause. TCAPS officials have communicated with parents about updated pick-up and drop-off information for students and the relocation of the main office, which is already painted and has furniture in it.
TCAPS Board Treasurer Matt Anderson said that communication was paramount to avoid previous issues that Willow Hill parents had with how they were been notified about construction updates.
Construction at Courtade and Silver Lake is on course to be completed by Oct. 11, according to TCAPS Director of Operations Paul Thwing. Thwing said there have been a few setbacks at both sites that have them “a little bit behind,” but that “anything touching the classrooms will be complete before school starts.”
Some of the focus is turning now to future projects for 2020, one of the biggest of which will be four additional classrooms at Cherry Knoll Elementary. The project includes two classrooms on each wing, new staff bathrooms and additional lockers to accommodate increased enrollment.
Thomas-Hill said construction at Cherry Knoll will affect the school year no matter when the project begins, but she added the district is trying to be “more efficient” with how much work it is bidding out after having so much going on this summer.
The artificial turf at Thirlby Field is also set to be replaced, and Thwing said they are designing a rainwater retention system to go under the field that will service the entire area. Bids are set to go out in October or November, and work is scheduled to begin as soon as the ground thaws in the spring. Lacrosse games will be held at an alternate site.
The completion date is targeted for Aug. 1, 2020.
“That’s a project we can’t have delayed,” Anderson said. “You’d have a lot of upset parents if we can’t get the football season in.”
Officials are also working on preliminary designs of the athletic facilities at Coast Guard Fields to host baseball, softball and soccer. Thwing said all of that has to be reviewed with athletic directors to make sure they have what they want and that plans fit budget specifications.
Other 2020 projects include main office upgrades at Westwoods Elementary, Blair Elementary, Traverse Heights Elementary and Traverse City Central High School; phase two at Willow Hill; and a new gymnasium floor at Central High among several more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.