TRAVERSE CITY — East Middle School Principal Marshall Perkins will step down from his post as an administrator and begin teaching again.
Perkins announced his plans to return to the classroom via an email to East Middle parents and students on Wednesday morning. He plans to end his term as principal at the end of this school year and start again as a teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
“While I have enjoyed my time as principal and am proud of the work we have accomplished as a team, I am excited about returning to the classroom and looking forward to being able to dedicate more time to my family,” Perkins said in the email.
Traverse City Area Public Schools will be posting the open position for East Middle principal this week and interviews will be planned for April and May, Perkins said.
Perkins declined to comment further on the shift.
