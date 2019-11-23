TRAVERSE CITY — An Oct. 13 email from Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education President Sue Kelly sought to direct public conversation toward trustee Erica Moon Mohr just days before former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon’s resignation.
The email obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request was sent to trustees Jeff Leonhardt, Matt Anderson, Pam Forton, Jane Klegman and now-former trustee Doris Ellery — but not to Moon Mohr. The communication said “there is only one voice out there and we need to get the conversation back on center, the District’s mission.”
That voice, presumably, was Moon Mohr.
Moon Mohr has spoken strongly against Kelly, Forton, Klegman and Leonhardt, saying she was “disgusted” with their behavior during a closed session portion of a board meeting Oct. 7 and called their comments an “assault on Ann.” Moon Mohr has publicly called for the resignation of all board trustees, except for newly appointed Ben McGuire. She said she would also step down if the others did, in an attempt to provide a clean slate for the district.
In the email, Kelly told the other trustees, “We need supporters out in the community talking about what this truly is: a political maneuver by EMM.” Kelly went on to say that Cardon “is likely of little to no ultimate importance” to Moon Mohr and that Moon Mohr’s revelations about the Oct. 7 closed session were only done as a means to an end remove Kelly, Forton, Klegman or Leonhardt from the board.
Moon Mohr was part of the Team5 TCAPS slate of candidates that ran for five open board seats in a highly contentious campaign in 2018 against Kelly, Leonhardt, Anderson and Forton — who labeled themselves as “independent voices.”
Patricia Henkel, who is one of the forerunners of the TCAPS Transparency group that is leading the recall effort against Kelly, Anderson and Forton, was also part of Team5. Rhonda Busch and Cathy Meyer-Looze, who have attended TCAPS Transparency events, were Team5 candidates, as was Deyar Jamil, who has been a vocal critic of the current board’s actions and publicly called for trustees to resign.
Kelly said in the email that Moon Mohr “and her sponsors” are going for “the majority they have been seeking since November,” but that the bottom line is Moon Mohr broke the law and “told the story that suited her to get the community riled up.”
Kelly and Anderson said after Cardon’s official resignation was accepted Oct. 17 that Cardon would not have resigned had this public outcry not flared up in the wake of Moon Mohr’s Oct. 11 disclosure. However, an Oct. 9 text message from Cardon to Kelly that reads, “I called Erica and asked her to respect my decision and let this happen,” seems to show Cardon’s intent to resign two days before the revelation.
Kelly later confirmed Cardon was referring to her resignation when Cardon wrote “my decision.” Cardon signed her separation agreement with the district that included a $180,000 payout Oct. 15.
Text messages between Moon Mohr and Cardon between Oct. 13-14 show Moon Mohr sending several messages to Cardon showing the community’s support of Cardon. On Oct. 14, Moon Mohr asked Cardon, “Can I state to the media that you will stay, if the 4 of them (Kelly, Klegman, Forton, Leonhardt) go?” Cardon responded, “No — I have to leave — thanks Erica.”
Moon Mohr continued to send messages to Cardon through Oct. 15 regarding community support, but Cardon did not respond.
Neither Kelly nor Moon Mohr returned a call for comment.
Action on FOIA appeals Monday
The TCAPS Board of Education will act Monday, Oct. 25, on three appeals from the Record-Eagle regarding recent denials and redactions of information requested through the Freedom of Information Act.
The Record-Eagle submitted the appeals via email Nov. 6 to Kelly. District policy says appeals are not received by the district “until the first regularly scheduled board meeting after the appeal is submitted,” which was Nov. 11.
Trustees must take some action on the appeal within 10 business days of receiving the appeal.
The board can either reverse the denial, issue written notice upholding the denial, reverse the denial in part and issue written notice upholding the denial in part, or the board can submit a written notice extending the time for response by not more than 10 business days. The latest the board could act on the appeals is Dec. 9.
If the board denies the appeals in full or in part, the Record-Eagle has the option to seek judicial review through civil action in the 13th Circuit Court.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the TCAPS administration center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.