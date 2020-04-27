TRAVERSE CITY — An abrupt request for a re-vote threw a last-minute, short-lived pause into the progress toward naming a new superintendent for northern Michigan's largest school district.
But Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees eventually voted to select John VanWagoner and Denise Herrmann as finalists in the search for the district's next superintendent.
The TCAPS Board of Education spent more than an hour in virtual discussion Monday night before submitting their ranked-choice ballots via text to the meeting’s administrative secretary.
Trustee Jane Klegman opposed a motion to move forward with the two top-scoring candidates and asked to re-do the evening’s vote for the second candidate, Herrmann. Fellow board members disagreed and finalized the decision with a 6-1 vote.
The three candidates cut from the process are the district’s current Associate Superintendent Jame McCall — whose candidacy has proven controversial — Rosalie Daca and Dina Rocheleau.
VanWagoner began his career with the Michigan Department of Education, where he eventually rose to the level of legislative director. He then moved on to an associate superintendent at an intermediate school district.
“He wants to be here — I want a superintendent who wants to be here and be at TCAPS,” Trustee Pam Forton noted during board discussion.
Herrmann entered the race as a last-minute semi-finalist after another candidate dropped out last-minute.
She currently works as superintendent of the Roseville Junior Union High School District in California. The school is roughly TCAPS’ size.
The candidates next face another round of interviews. The “fit to district” portion of the interviews may be adjusted pending government guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic in coming weeks, TCAPS Board President Sue Kelly said Monday.
