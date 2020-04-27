TRAVERSE CITY — An abrupt discord among board members triggered a temporary pause before a vote cementing the finalists of TCAPS’ superintendent search.
Traverse Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees spent more than an hour in discussion at a Monday night meeting before casting ranked-choice ballots to select John VanWagoner and Denise Herrmann as finalists for the district’s top job.
Trustee Jane Klegman called for a re-vote to choose the second finalist immediately after Trustee Erica Moon Mohr made a motion to approve the vote — an objection Klegman later said was fueled by the close scoring between Herrmann, Rosalie Daca and TCAPS’ current Associate Superintendent Jame McCall.
“I was speaking out and speaking against the motion because I didn’t agree with the second candidate,” Klegman said during an interview after the meeting. “I feel (Herrmann) is a very qualified superintendent candidate — but I feel that she is not what TCAPS needs.”
Klegman said she would’ve preferred Daca or McCall as the second to make the cut, but will support whatever decision the board makes.
“I believe she expected the motion to put forward Jame McCall, or be worded in a way to take the top candidate and then go back and re-tally,” said TCAPS parent Deyar Jamil. “I don’t know what she was expecting, but it wasn’t an exclusion of Jame McCall.”
VanWagoner netted 20 points — out of 21 possible — followed by Herrmann with 9, McCall with 7, Daca at 6 and candidate Dina Rocheleau with zero.
Board President Sue Kelly voted for McCall, VanWagoner and Herrmann; Vice President Jeff Leonhardt chose VanWagoner, Herrmann and Daca; Trustee Pam Forton opted for McCall, VanWagoner and Daca; Trustee Matt Anderson voted for McCall, VanWagoner and Herrmann; Klegman selected McCall, VanWagoner and Daca; Ben MacGuire voted for McCall, VanWagoner and Herrmann; and Moon Mohr selected VanWagoner, Herrmann and Daca.
TCAPS officials did not immediately release how each trustee ranked their candidate choices.
Some proved happier with the lineup.
“I’m happy that the board selected what the community was looking for,” said Justin Van Rheenen, co-founder of TCAPS Transparency, a group founded last fall following the controversial resignation of the district’s last new superintendent. “We asked for outside candidates, we’re getting outside candidates. We asked for candidates with a doctorate degree who had superintendent experience, and we’re having the choice between two candidates who have a doctorate’s degree in education and have superintendent experience.”
Van Rheenen said the two finalists had stuck out to him during initial candidate interviews Saturday, and “seemed to be the best candidates to lead our district forward.”
He also expressed hope that Klegman will accept her peers’ decision and move forward in unity.
VanWagoner began his career with the Michigan Department of Education, where he eventually rose to the level of legislative director. He then moved on to an associate superintendent at an intermediate school district.
“For me, he hit the ball out of the park,” Klegman said.
“He wants to be here — I want a superintendent who wants to be here and be at TCAPS,” Trustee Pam Forton noted during board discussion.
Herrmann entered the race as a last-minute semi-finalist after another candidate dropped out.
She currently works as superintendent of the Roseville Junior Union High School District in California. The school system is roughly TCAPS’ size.
The chosen candidate will replace Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka. Pavelka took the helm after the district’s last superintendent, Ann Cardon resigned after only a few months on the job. Cardon’s October departure and the board’s approach to the decision spurred a divide in the community that’s still roiling.
That controversy continued into this month’s interviews after McCall, who some in the community feel contributed to Cardon’s departure, was named a semifinalist. A petition presented during public comment at Saturday’s meeting had garnered more than 500 signatures urging the district against choosing McCall.
While several trustees spoke at length in support of McCall during Monday’s discussion, others argued her lack of experience would be a bane to the role and that the community needed a new leader to heal from past controversy.
“At this time, we need a proven leader to take this district to the next level,” Moon Mohr said.
The candidates next face another round of interviews. The “fit to district” portion of interviews may be adjusted pending government guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic in coming weeks, Board President Sue Kelly said Monday.
