TRAVERSE CITY — On her trips to southern Germany to see the Dachau concentration camps, Kathy Mead was struck by how the German students there responded to the ugly history of their country.
Mead, a now retired history teacher from Traverse City West Senior High School, took many of her students to Dachau — the site of more than 41,000 executions and murders of Jewish people at the hands of the Nazis during World War II. Seeing how her students’ German counterparts learned from the atrocities committed by their forbearers gave Mead hope such horrors would never happen again in Germany.
So as some in the United States continue to push back against teaching the wrongs in American history, Mead can only wonder why there is such a fear of admitting and acknowledging and learning from the mistakes of the past. Why, Mead said, are people so afraid of a simple board of education resolution that champions diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging of all people?
“We are richer when we know more about each other. When we don’t know each other, that’s when people get afraid,” Mead said. “We have to get past our fears.”
Mead was one of may wearing red during the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday. People in red shirts crowded the boardroom and a separate room set up for people to watch a livestream of the meeting. A line of people clad in red stretched out and around the TCAPS administration building as well.
The red symbolized solidarity with teachers and students as well as to support the board’s equity resolution, which was passed 7-0 after months of back and forth about the message.
Those against the resolution spoke about the scourge of Critical Race Theory they believe is penetrating American classrooms, called the effort indoctrination with an anti-American that taught children to hate themselves, their county and divided people more than bringing them together. They compared supporters of the document to “Commies” and “Marxists.”
Some threatened to pull their children from TCAPS schools if the resolution passed. TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said those statements were taken seriously, especially for a district that relies on per-pupil funding and is estimating its enrollment will drop by nearly 400 students from February 2020 to the upcoming school year.
“What we will see is that through the process, which I feel was very visible from where board members were coming from and what they were thinking, people will reflect on the fact that there is not underlying agenda and the mistrust is not necessary,” Newman-Bale said. “We can talk this through. We have a lot of common agreement.”
Although the final version did not appease everyone, some who opposed the first draft appreciated the work done to get to the final draft.
Bud Huber, a vocal critic of the resolution, is still not OK with the approved version of the statement, said it took away a lot of the “negativism” of the original draft.
“It softened some of the criticism of the community,” Huber said. “The original resolution made it sound like we’re the worst place in the world and who would ever want to live in this community, it’s so racist. That was completely overboard.”
Ellie Koenig strongly opposed the resolution and believed it was unnecessary. Koenig said Michigan has “been marching away from racism by leaps and bounds for decades upon decades.”
TCAPS’ responsibility should be teaching children to be moral and kind and showing them the consequences when one isn’t moral or kind, Koenig said. Koenig felt the resolution — which states in its title that the TCAPS board condemns “racism and all other forms of discrimination, harassment and bullying” and affirms the board’s “commitment to an inclusive environment for all” — doesn’t meet that threshold.
“I am appalled that you would try to divide people and cause this divisiveness where there is none,” Koenig said to the trustees Monday. “In America, in our Constitution, you can’t try anyone without proof. Yet you want to come in here and tell people how their hearts are with no proof. You’re not God.”
That message was echoed by several others during the public comment portion Monday.
Others spoke in stark opposition of that view.
Emmy Sprenkle, who is approaching her senior year at Traverse City West Senior High, said students are capable of understanding complex topics such as systemic racism, systemic injustice, systemic oppression if it is taught in an age-appropriate manner. Labeling such topics as inappropriate or off limits only undermines students’ ability to think for themselves, Sprenkle said.
“(That) is an underhanded assertion that children shouldn’t be given the resources to dismantle hurtful ideologies,” she said. “Continuing to keep kids in the dark will only breed more ignorance.”
A study out of Northeastern University in Boston said a different CRT — “culturally responsive teaching” — and inquiry-based learning can help drive students toward being critical thinkers, which most teachers will say is their goal, not memorization of dates or the ability to regurgitate facts out of a textbook. In critically responsive teaching, students work to find multiple viewpoints on a topic as they research answers to questions they asked.
Alison Kadlec, the mother of two TCAPS students, believes her children are ready for such an approach.
Kadlec spoke with her soon-to-be eighth-grade daughter about teaching the “truth of American history” and asked her if the pockmarks on the American landscape will make her daughter hate her own country.
Kadlec said her daughter was “genuinely perplexed” by the question.
“She thought about it for a minute and said, ‘I don’t understand. If you love your country, you want it to be the best it can be. How can it be the best it can be if we can’t tell the truth?’” Kadlec said. “If a kid gets it, surely we have the opportunity to have a conversation about teaching our history honestly.”
The debate and controversy likely won’t fade anytime soon. Newman-Bale acknowledged that Monday night after the meeting. He also said the resolution doesn’t rid TCAPS and the community of racism nor does it fix the problems that come along with discrimination of all kinds.
Admitting the problems exist is the “easiest part of the process,” Newman-Bale said.
“We’ve been fighting (racism) for hundreds of years. I don’t think I’m going to be able to solve it, and it’s not something that’s going to be solved in one generation,” he said. “It’s going to take a long time.”
The controversy over the resolution exposed a rift in the community that was already open but not recognized on such a public scale. Newman-Bale said there is now “a lot of healing to do.”
“We can’t do this alone,” he said.
