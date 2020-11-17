TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City Area Public Schools meeting has been pushed back for a second time. TCAPS trustees will now be in session Wednesday evening.
The district's board of education was slated to meet Monday at 8 p.m. to discuss how TCAPS administration, staff and students would move forward following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's announcement Sunday of further COVID-19 restrictions that affected state high schools.
The meeting was rescheduled to 6 p.m. Tuesday, but district officials pushed the meeting back again to 6 p.m. The Wednesday was originally slated for 7:30 a.m.
The meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed at www.TCAPS.net/board.
Trustees will discuss the district’s plan to move all K-12 staff and students to remote learning through Dec. 8 as well as any alterations to the TCAPS COVID-19 Preparedness and Response plan.
