TRAVERSE CITY — Construction on a new Montessori school in Traverse City might be months away, but the work to put shovels in the ground is moving forward.
Traverse City Area Public Schools teachers, students and families say they have tried to fit a square peg into a round hole for decades and that the Montessori School at Glenn Loomis was not built to support a Montessori education.
A new school on Franke Road is designed to do just that.
Christine Thomas-Hill, associate superintendent of finance and operations, said a presentation to update board trustees on the progress, including interior designs, will happen Jan. 6. The bid for the $23.5 million project is set for Jan. 18, and the board is expected to give final approval in March.
Preliminary work on the site is finished and is prepped for construction, which is slated for April with a targeted completion date in late June. Thomas-Hill said part of that work included relocating a sewer line and a section of the Buffalo Ridge trail that runs near the property.
Environmental concerns that were brought up during debate about the school location have been addressed, Thomas-Hill said. District officials went through the process with EGLE staff and received all of the appropriate permits as well as instructions on what can and cannot be done. Cleaning up the wetlands and replacing the fencing is on the list of approved projects.
“We’re in a good spot,” Thomas-Hill said.
Virtual meetings with staff have taken place, allowing them to go through the interior finishes, pick colors and flooring, and look at furniture, fixtures and other equipment.
“This is the exciting part,” Thomas-Hill said. “Teachers can see their classrooms and see it come to fruition. That is a little more of the fun stuff for teachers. They can see the space and what it looks like.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the process more difficult, Thomas-Hill said, but virtual meetings have been productive. Thomas-Hill said the pandemic has not changed anything in the timeline.
“We’re lucky we’re not at a building with students and staff already there, so some of the prep work can be done right on the site and not in the way of teaching and learning,” she said.
The process of choosing Franke Road came with some controversy. Some parent groups and teachers wanted a site near Thirlby Field, but TCAPS officials and architects said space would be too limited to provide all necessities for a Montessori education.
More space allows the school now to include eighth grade.
Victoria Velting, whose son is in seventh grade, called the decision “fantastic.”
“He will have had two teachers from first grade to eighth grade. That’s just almost unheard of that a child could have that consistency for that period of time,” Velting said. “I do believe that benefits his education significantly.”
Montessori Principal Lisa VanLoo said there is support for the original designs and features crafted by the visioning team.
“While there have certainly been trials and triumphs throughout this unusual school year, we are still very enthusiastic about the progress on our new building,” VanLoo said. “The process has been both exciting and affirming.”
