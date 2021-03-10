TRAVERSE CITY — Christine Thomas-Hill said it was a “long time coming.”
Thomas-Hill, the associate superintendent of finance and operations for Traverse City Area Public Schools, had to wait just a little bit longer before the next step toward building a new Montessori school.
After TCAPS Board of Education trustees briefly discussed awarding more than $20 million in bids for construction of the school, President Scott Newman-Bale nearly forgot to make it official and have trustees vote on the matter. A gentle reminder from both Superintendent John VanWagoner and Executive Assistant Stacey Hozak nudged Newman-Bale back on track.
Thomas-Hill, who has spent more than two years working on just the planning portion of the project, could only laugh.
“Please vote,” she said, eliciting chuckles from those on the virtual meeting Monday.
When the vote was complete, it was unanimous and cleared the way for up to $21.7 million to build a school that fits the true Montessori vision — providing a communal and familial learning atmosphere in which students and teachers collaborate on instruction. Another $1 million is earmarked for furniture, fixtures and other equipment as the construction nears completion.
Staff, students and families have tried to fit a square peg into a round hole at Glenn Loomis, an elementary school built for traditional learning. The new school, TCAPS Montessori, will be built along Franke Road and will feature a pod classroom structure, science lab, art and Spanish room, a media center spanning two floors, a greenhouse as well as music and instrumental rooms. The school also will feature a full-sized competition gymnasium that can house athletics.
Montessori Principal Lisa Van Loo said the school, which will will serve toddlers through eighth graders with a capacity of 500-550 students, is one of a kind.
“I’ve done a lot of research on other pure public Montessori schools within Michigan, there are very few — and none that have ever had a new building built specifically to honor a Montessori program,” she said.
Van Loo said there were plans for a new Montessori school long before she arrived eight years ago.
“Being able to see that this is actually coming to fruition is such a gift,” she said, calling the process to get to Monday “nothing less than impressive.”
The project wasn’t without its hiccups and bumps.
The school was originally approved to be built along 14th Street and Pine Street near Thirlby Field, a decision that drew excitement from all involved. But those plans were derailed when it became clear a nearby street could not be vacated and turned over from the city to TCAPS, a move needed to ensure the school could be built as planned.
Moving the school outside of the downtown area concerned parents and staff who worried that leaving a neighborhood setting would make the school less walkable and bikeable. Issues also popped up regarding the environmental impact building near the wetlands and Kids Creek would have on the water quality and continued runoff.
Several public meetings with impassioned pleas from parents, teachers and Montessori advocates made it clear that not everyone was going to get what they wanted and not everyone was going to be happy.
Despite the difficulties, a new Montessori school is on the horizon for northern Michigan’s largest school district.
“This was really rewarding,” trustee Matt Anderson said.
Work is expected to begin as soon as April 5. Thomas-Hill said word should be coming soon about a groundbreaking ceremony.
“It will be a great opportunity to kick the project off,” Thomas-Hill said.
If all goes well, students and staff should be in their new classrooms by the first day of school in September 2022.
