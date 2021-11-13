TRAVERSE CITY — Shortages in labor and supplies in the construction industry pushed Traverse City Area Public Schools’ construction of its new Montessori school months behind schedule.
TCAPS began construction for its new Montessori school building on Franke Road in April to replace the TCAPS Montessori school at Glen Loomis. Once it’s ready to open, 500 to 550 students will occupy the new building, which will serve toddlers through 8th grade.
Only a few months into the project, the construction site for the new building fell 11 to 14 weeks behind schedule, because of a lack of laborers on-site and inspectors at the state level, as well as difficulty ordering materials in a national supply chain crisis.
Christine Thomas-Hill, TCAPS associate superintendent of finance and operations, said the state of Michigan has been slow to issue permits and conduct the inspections necessary for the construction site to stay on schedule, because of a shortage of inspectors.
“There’s been a major slowdown at the state level,” Thomas-Hill said. “Everybody was working virtual, you couldn’t get ahold of them, and I think they’re just down how many people that they’re supposed to have.”
The state conducts many inspections, including on electrical and plumbing, that construction projects need to move forward in their work.
For many of those key inspections, there are only one or two people for the whole state, Thomas-Hill said.
TCAPS’s Montessori construction site is also the victim of the nationwide supply chain crisis. The materials needed cover a “wide scope,” Thomas-Hill said.
“Believe it or not, we can’t get certain paints,” Thomas-Hill said.
Thomas-Hill said TCAPS tried to order different products that are less in-demand to circumvent backlogged waiting lists on their orders, but some things cannot be replaced.
Jack Abate, a construction manager at the Montessori construction site and construction operations director with Miller Davis, said many materials, including PVC pipes and foam insulation, have been difficult to get as the supply chain crisis has worsened.
He said sometimes “almost everything” is unavailable, but it often depends on the timing of the product orders.
The labor shortage and the supply chain shortage are interconnected, Abate said. A lack of workers across all industries has led to delays in bureaucratic processes as well as delivery and manufacturing.
“It’s a ripple effect,” he said.
Abate said there is also difficulty getting more people working in construction, at the sites or in management. He said it is especially difficult to get more young people interested in working in construction right now.
Everybody is looking for good workers, he said.
“The construction world right now, labor and products are such a fluid situation, so we just react to it when we can and we have a phenomenal construction team,” Thomas-Hill said. “They’re working really well together. They’re trying to be creative in solving some of these challenges.”
When construction began, TCAPS eyed September 2022 for the school’s opening day. Thomas-Hill said she is unsure whether or not the current delays will impact that start date.
She said she will have a clearer idea of how this current delay will impact the set start date in December or January.
“The winter weather will have a big impact on whether or not we can catch up sometime or not,” Thomas-Hill said. “We’ve been very fortunate the last few weeks to have some decent weather.”
Construction on the Montessori school will not pause in the winter. In harsher weather, the builders will work inside the building and use temporary heating, but there is currently still much that can be done outside.
Abate said labor and supply shortages are impacting many of the other construction sites he is working on in Michigan.
“I don’t think there’s a job we have that isn’t affected by supply and labor shortages,” he said. “It’s not just TCAPS.”
