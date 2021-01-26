TRAVERSE CITY — Change is in the air on the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education. Not only change in its trustees, but change in its action.
Nearly a year to the day after the Record-Eagle filed a lawsuit against the TCAPS board and its then-President Sue Kelly, legal counsel for northern Michigan’s largest school district will seek to bring the 12-month saga to a close.
In a lawsuit filed Jan. 24, 2020, the Record-Eagle accused the board and Kelly of violating both the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act through “willful and intentional” actions to deny or delay FOIA requests and improper closed sessions.
Trustees, by a unanimous 7-0 vote, directed their attorney, Greg Mair, to reach out to Record-Eagle legal counsel to “attempt a global resolution.” Mair will discuss options with Robin Luce-Herrmann, attorney for the Record-Eagle, in an attempt to reach an agreement and end the lawsuit.
Luce-Herrmann declined to comment.
The lawsuit stems from actions Kelly and the board took to cloak information about former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon’s sudden and controversial resignation in October 2019.
The board, claiming that the document was part of closed-session minutes, shielded release of a complaint letter against Cardon authored by Kelly and distributed to trustees in an Oct. 7, 2019, closed session. In July 2020, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled against TCAPS and ordered release of the complaint letter. TCAPS legal counsel appealed the decision, which is still pending.
Closed-door meetings and lack of transparency created a deep division between the board and the community, resulting in calls for resignations and recall efforts against three trustees — current board members Kelly and Matt Anderson as well as former trustee Pam Forton, who resigned in late November.
The previous board remained tight-lipped about the lawsuit and had apparently not received any information — in closed or open session — regarding the legal proceedings for months.
A shakeup in the makeup of the board changed that Monday night.
Newly installed Board President Scott Newman-Bale has been vocal about wanting to resolve the lawsuit and move on from past wounds. Newman-Bale said he is hopeful to bring an end to the distraction and find an agreement that is “amicable to all parties.”
Newman-Bale also said he wanted the matter to be closed in a “fiscally responsible way.” TCAPS attorney Kailen Piper, in an Oct. 19 motion, cited cost as the main reason she requested a stay in the case. The Record-Eagle complaint requests damages including punitive damages and reimbursement of legal fees. The Record-Eagle also sought an injunction requiring TCAPS’ compliance with the law.
“Hopefully it’s clear that we’re looking to a new era where all stakeholders in TCAPS, including the media, have a seat at the table,” Newman-Bale said.
Newman-Bale along with Josey Ballenger and Flournoy Humphreys ousted incumbents Jane Klegman, Jeff Leonhardt and Ben McGuire in November. Klegman and Leonhardt were accused of playing a role in Cardon’s exit, having been singled out by trustee Erica Moon Mohr in an Oct. 11, 2019, meeting. Moon Mohr said she was “disgusted” with their behavior and called their comments an “assault” on Cardon.
Board members along with Superintendent John VanWagoner met with district legal counsel in closed session “for the purpose of consulting with an attorney on pending litigation” and “to receive privileged attorney-client communications.” Trustees resumed the virtual meeting 75 minutes later with Anderson making the motion to seek the resolution.
The board, while going into closed session to discuss the lawsuit alleging OMA violations, may have violated OMA.
A July 2018 ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals states that a motion to go into closed session to discuss pending litigation must identify the “specific pending litigation” being discussed. The Court ruled that the word “specific” required the litigation be identified by name.
Neither VanWagoner nor any trustees identified what pending litigation was to be discussed before entering into the closed session. However, Anderson cited the specific case when the board resumed the meeting.
VanWagoner addressed the possible violation and said the language used to enter closed session was based on the advice given by TCAPS legal counsel. He declined to elaborate further.
Community members took the board decision Monday as a sign of progress.
Justin Van Rheenen, co-founder of TCAPS Transparency and who spearheaded the recall efforts, said the new board clearly wants to move forward after just two meetings. Van Rheenen said it is disappointing that the previous board “could not bring themselves to at least allow the community to know they’re taking this seriously.”
“This board is choosing to find a resolution,” he said. “I don’t know what that resolution is going to be, but hopefully it’s an end to the strife in our community.”
