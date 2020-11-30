TRAVERSE CITY — Some area students will return to school classrooms sooner than expected, albeit by just two days.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees voted 5-1 to approve a plan to send kindergarten through fifth grade students and staff back to classrooms beginning Dec. 7. The board decision also allowed for K-12 special education programs to return face-to-face the same day. Middle school and high school students will follow Dec. 9, the original targeted date after a three-week ordered statewide shutdown.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner told trustees Monday he has been increasingly concerned about the growing learning gaps among elementary and special education students who now attend class from home as well as students' overall physical, emotional and social well-being as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge.
VanWagoner said he is starting to see the cracks students are falling through, citing reports of more and more students not showing up for virtual classes.
The COVID-19 positivity rate of 11.6 percent in Grand Traverse County reported Monday remains higher than the 10 percent mark VanWagoner put in place as a possible indicator to keep schools closed.
However, VanWagoner said the district is at a "critical juncture" and that the 11.5 days of instruction between the return date and the holiday break will allow time for teachers to set good practices and put guidelines in place. A chance to reestablish connections with students is a necessity, he said.
VanWagoner said keeping students at grade level, keeping them involved and making sure they're not falling further behind will fostered by "some normalcy for a few weeks." District officials will emphasize safety measures and cleaning practices during the weeks before the holiday break.
"There's no one right decision in this," VanWagoner said. "I'm seeing some cracks, ... and I don't want kids missing (class) and dropping out to become the norm. Based on what I feel for those kids and what they need, I feel the need to try."
Trustee Erica Moon Mohr, who was named board secretary after Pam Forton resigned last week, backed VanWagoner's recommendation. The negative effects on the youngest learners and special education students outweighed the potential health risks of COVID-19, Moon Mohr said, citing the low transmission rate of the virus within school walls.
The lack of hands-on learning now is too detrimental to students, Moon Mohr said.
"If we could get two more weeks of live instruction before going into Christmas break and pick up anyone who's fallen through the cracks, I think we have to take that risk," Moon Mohr said.
Board Vice President Jeff Leonhardt continued to voice his concerns about resuming in-person school and was the only trustee to vote against VanWagoner's recommendation.
Leonhardt, a retired TCAPS teacher of 30 years, said the positivity rate remains too high for him to be comfortable sending teachers and students back into buildings. He also does not believe people heeded recommendations not to travel during Thanksgiving. He also questioned the 10-day gap between the holiday and return to school will be enough to detect a potential spike in cases.
Teachers are exposing themselves to the virus "in a way that no one else in the community has to," Leonhardt said.
TCAPS has not reported a new positive COVID-19 case since Nov. 25. The district stands at 38 confirmed cases since the beginning of the school year.
Data released Monday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services showed no school districts in the five-county region were named as a new outbreak. Kingsley High School is the only school to remain on the list of ongoing outbreaks.
