TRAVERSE CITY — An opportunity will be available for local parents hoping to support their children's social and emotional health through COVID-19 and returning to school.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced the district will provide the "Light the Path to a Happy Kid" event beginning Sept. 15 through Oct. 13. The events, which are free to families, will be livestreamed.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said offering the services is important to make resources such as these available to families and keeps "all aspects of our student’s health at the forefront of our minds."
"We understand the impact our students’ social and emotional health has on their learning and overall well-being," VanWagoner said.
The event begins with a keynote speech on child anxiety from Jessica Minahan, a behavior analyst, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. That session will be available on the district website, TCAPS.net. TCAPS Executive Director of Communications Christine Guitar said seminars continue each Tuesday evening from Sept. 22-Oct. 13 from 7-7:45 p.m. Those are available on other online platforms, Guitar said.
Visit https://sites.google.com/tcapsstudent.net/light-the-way-to-a-happy-kid-e/home for more information and to sign up for the events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.