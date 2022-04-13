Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.