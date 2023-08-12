TRAVERSE CITY – Traverse City Area Public Schools are being asked to approve a single-source award of up to $100,000 for a classroom-partitioning project at Central High and Silver Lake, Westwoods and Long Lake elementary schools.
School board members will consider the request at their board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at 412 Webster.
The board also is being asked to approve an emergency purchase of up to $120,000 to repair damage caused by a July 20 lightning strike at Silver Lake Elementary. IT equipment destroyed by lightning included cameras, phones and access control.
Trustees also will consider a request for $90,126 to buy weightroom equipment at West Senior High and a request for $98,335 to buy band and orchestra equipment for the district.
