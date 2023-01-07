TRAVERSE CITY — The results of a security assessment of northern Michigan’s largest school district are set to be shared in part with the public on the second Monday of January.
At the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Jan. 9, their first of the new year, trustees will hear the far-reaching assessment of the school district’s safety and security protocols.
The assessment, which was completed in September by Secure Education Consultants, cost more than $30,000, which will be covered almost entirely by a state-funded grant.
Jason Russell, president and founder of Secure Education Consultants, will present the full results, along with suggestions for improvements, to the board’s trustees and the school district’s top administrators.
Some of that information will be shared with the public at the meeting as well, but other parts will be presented to the board in closed session to protect the security of the district’s buildings, students and staff.
In an interview following the completion of the assessment, Russell said he was “impressed” by TCAPS. Secure Education Consultants’ recommendations will likely include training in certain areas and more consistency in procedures across the district.
“If I was a parent here, I would feel very comfortable sending my kids to this district,” Russell said in September.
The Secure Education Consultants evaluation involved a review of TCAPS policies and procedures, inspection of TCAPS facilities, interviews with stakeholders and observations day-to-day operations.
The consultants spent two to three hours at each TCAPS building, as previously reported.
There will be three opportunities for public comment — one more than a typical board meeting — including one specific to the Secure Education Consultants report at the end of the meeting agenda.
At that meeting, Holly Bird and Beth Pack will join the TCAPS board in an official capacity for the first time, and the board will organize into offices and committees.
Currently, Scott Newman-Bale is the board president, Flournoy Humphreys is the board vice president, Andrew Raymond is the board treasurer and Josey Ballenger is the board secretary.
The board also will establish who is to serve on its committees in 2023.
The board executive committee meets monthly and is comprised of the board president, the board vice president and one other trustee.
The board curriculum and finance committees also meet monthly, and they are comprised of any three trustees.
The board also has a nutrition and wellness committee that meets a few times per year. Just one board member sits on that committee, which is mostly comprised of other district staff.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Tompkins Boardman Administration Center on Webster Street. Members of the public also may livestream the meeting online.
