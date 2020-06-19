TRAVERSE CITY — In-person meetings for the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education are set to resume next month.
Schedules of the upcoming meetings of the full board and of board committees ( finance and operations, human resources and policy, communications, curriculum and agenda review) were released Wednesday.
The full board has met virtually since April, and the board committee meetings were canceled completely because of restrictions placed on school activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCAPS Treasurer Matt Anderson expressed during the June full board meeting that it would be best for those committees to start meeting again.
There was some confusion, frustration and impassioned discourse surrounding TCAPS Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka’s decision to discontinue the district’s Great Start Readiness Program at the June 8 meeting.
Anderson said some of those issues could have been either cleared up or discussed at the curriculum and finance committee levels prior to the meeting.
Anderson called those meetings “super-important to how we can make decisions,” but added he felt the virtual process for the full board went well and was handled correctly.
“I’m a big, firm believer in the committee process,” Anderson said. “Those specific times and specific agendas to discuss certain topics is better overall. I like to know what’s coming ahead of time.”
Committee meetings are often longer than full board meetings, several trustees said at the June meeting, and trying to do the work done in those committees during a regular full board meeting would have stretched those meetings later.
Board President Sue Kelly said adding the amount of time to virtual committee meetings would require could have “stalled student education and/or board action.” Kelly also said it allowed the board to test the “committee as a whole” process, a tactic she said some trustees have requested since her election to the board in 2014
Kelly said the district “performed above and beyond expectations,” while admitting certain aspects could have been done better.
“In these uncharted waters, we have been performing like ducks, smooth sailing on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath,” Kelly said.
The first in-person meeting of the full board is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at the TCAPS Administration Building. Committee meetings resume July 8 with the finance and operations committee.
The Monday meeting of the full board, scheduled for 6 p.m., will still be held virtually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.