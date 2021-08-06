TRAVERSE CITY — Business might return to some level of normalcy for Traverse City Area Public Schools come Monday.
The last several TCAPS Board of Education meetings have been dominated by hours of public comment and controversy over an equity resolution and questions of Critical Race Theory. Those topics so dominated the meetings that regular business meant to be taken care of last month was pushed back.
TCAPS trustees will discuss and consider proposals that will affect the district’s direction for the next three to five years. Six firms submitted proposals to lead strategic planning that addresses the academic goals and the operational direction for northern Michigan’s largest school district.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the intent Monday is to narrow down the candidates to one the board feels comfortable inviting back to the Aug. 23 study session. VanWagoner said he is advocating for the plans to run three years.
“The resources available, you don’t know how long those things will last. Going more than three years is just really difficult to try and forecast,” he said.
The last time TCAPS formally adopted any sort of strategic plan was in January 2019 when the board approved the Blueprint, which later became part of the controversy surrounding former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon’s sudden resignation in October 2019.
VanWagoner said the strategic plans being discussed Monday are not similar to the Blueprint, which VanWagoner called a “systems of practice.”
“The strategic plans we’re looking at here really give you the opportunity to go out and talk to all of the constituents — our teacher groups, students, parents, business owners — and really try to set forth some very specific goals for the district to work on over the next three years,” VanWagoner said. “We’re looking at goals that are stated and clear objectives that we believe are obtainable.”
The six candidates — Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, Michigan Association of School Boards, Michigan Leadership Institute, Northwest Education Services, Raven & Lotus LLC, and Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates — submitted their proposals in June, but other business kept the board from discussing the matter.
Public fervor over the board’s attempt to approve the equity resolution forced Board President Scott Newman-Bale to punt the discussion on the strategic plans from the July 26 meeting agenda. Newman-Bale said he expects some public comment Monday, but he is not forecasting another three hours — unless the debate over masking in schools sparks another firestorm in the boardroom.
“This is a critical part of the board’s job,” Newman-Bale said.
Newman-Bale said the board likely will narrow the list down to two or three before having a lengthier discussion about the candidates. Newman-Bale said impartiality is going to be a big factor in which firm is chosen.
“The facilitator’s job isn’t to say what should or shouldn’t be done. It’s to facilitate the guidance of coming to those decisions. I want to make sure we have a neutral party that doesn’t have any skin in the game,” he said.
Several candidates have a history with TCAPS.
North Ed serves as the intermediate school district for TCAPS, and both operate in the same physical space — Grand Traverse County. Newman-Bale said that has some benefits, but it does not mean their priorities are in lockstep.
Raven & Lotus is run by Brett Sinclair. Sinclair has been visible at TCAPS board meetings for the last several months and works with Northern Michigan E3, which has come under heavy criticism from opponents of the TCAPS equity resolution.
The Michigan Leadership Institute, although a top candidate according to Newman-Bale, was founded by Tim Quinn. Quinn, at times, has been both a vocal advocate and critic of TCAPS, the administration and the board.
Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates worked with the TCAPS board last year during the superintendent search that eventually resulted in hiring VanWagoner.
“There are some issues we’re going to go through with every single one,” Newman-Bale said. “We have to be careful.”
Newman-Bale said he feels there are a couple of top candidates, but he declined to comment specifically on which of the six are ahead of the rest of the pack.
The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday.
