TRAVERSE CITY — Construction on a new Montessori school in Traverse City could start as soon as next month.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees are slated to vote on and award bids totaling more than $20 million Monday as district officials move forward on building a dedicated space for Montessori education. Work can begin as early as April 5 with a targeted completion date no later than September 2022.
“This is designed for Montessori learning,” TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said. “We hope that it’s a facility that allows our students to continue to prosper and grow.”
The venture has been years in the making as teachers, students and families have worked to move out of the Glenn Loomis building, which is a traditional elementary school. District officials said instructional priorities always needed to be the driving force for the major decisions in the process, which is why Franke Road was chosen — despite some debate and controversy.
Board Vice President Erica Moon Mohr said previously that building at Franke Road fits the true vision of Montessori education, allowing staff to provide a communal and familial learning atmosphere in which students and teachers collaborate on instruction. Moon Mohr’s children went through Montessori education at TCAPS.
VanWagoner has never overseen the construction of a new school building from the ground up, but said the district will “remain frugal” throughout the process while getting “quality workmanship.” The project was estimated to cost $23.5 million, but the total bids, plus an 8.5 percent contingency fee, put the project’s price tag at $21.7 million, which will be paid for from the district’s capital bond funds.
VanWagoner tipped his cap to all involved.
“There’s a lot of moving pieces and people involved,” he said. “It’s a huge undertaking.”
TCAPS Board Presid- ent Scott Newman-Bale, who began his four-year term in January, said getting caught up on the process has been “eye opening.”
“This one has been a bit more of a learning curve about how much has gone into it,” Newman-Bale said. “Every step that we take that gets completed is fantastic.”
The TCAPS board meets virtually at 6 p.m. Monday.
