TRAVERSE CITY — Change at the top is expected Monday.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees will discuss, nominate and vote for which member will hold which position for the next 12 months at organizational meeting Monday. That includes board president.
Sue Kelly served as president for the last two years and as vice president before that. The consensus of her fellow board members, including newcomers Scott Newman-Bale and Josey Ballenger, is that Kelly has indicated to them she is no longer interested in holding the position.
“That’s a reasonable conclusion that there will be a change,” Ballenger said. “Beyond that, I don’t know who it’s going to be.”
Kelly did not confirm that when asked Friday, but she said she would like to see some of the “new board members step forward into leadership positions.”
Ballenger and Newman-Bale as well as Flournoy Humphreys were elected in November, supplanting incumbents Jane Klegman, former Vice President Jeff Leonhardt and Ben McGuire. Pam Forton resigned three weeks after the election, and trustees selected Andrew Raymond to serve Forton’s remaining two years.
Kelly said those elected and appointed are “terrific talent” with good experience and good backgrounds.
“All four of them are very well suited to leadership positions in TCAPS,” Kelly said. “It’s not like we’ve got people coming into the board that aren’t knowledgeable about what’s going on.”
Kelly described her two years as president as “challenging” but that much was accomplished.
Kelly remains a defendant in a lawsuit brought against her and the board by the Record-Eagle on accusations of violations of the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act. Many in the public also hold Kelly responsible for the controversial exit of former Superintendent Ann Cardon after 78 days.
Kelly is purported to have written a six-page complaint letter outlining complaints against Cardon that was distributed during an Oct. 7, 2019, board meeting. Cardon resigned 10 days later.
If Kelly does not retain her role as president, she said she will serve with “all due diligence that I normally do.”
“I don’t think being president is any greater than being a trustee,” Kelly said. “We are all one-seventh of the board — equal.”
If Kelly is out, the question becomes who is in.
Newman-Bale said Kelly put a lot of time and commitment into her role as president, and he is not sure if the other trustees — including himself — have the same time capabilities. Newman-Bale said he is not actively seeking out the position but would serve if appointed.
“If you go through and ask ‘Why shouldn’t they do it?’ — everyone has a pretty good reason why they shouldn’t do it,” Newman-Bale said, adding his work as CEO of Short’s Brewing keeps him busy outside of the school board. “Everyone has a lot going on.”
Humphreys said decisively that she is not interested in being president or holding any officer positions.
“I just want to get my feet wet this year and learn as much as I can,” she said.
Ballenger also said she is not interested in the board presidency. She wants to serve on the committees where “the real work is done” while getting to know district staff and operations before considering that position.
“It would be premature for me as a newcomer,” she said. “There is so much more than just presiding over meetings. You are the public face of the board. Experience matters.”
Raymond did not address the presidency specifically. He serves as the chief financial officer for Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and could be better suited for board treasurer, a role Matt Anderson currently holds. Vice president and secretary will also be filled Monday.
Raymond was appointed Dec. 23 and said he is “completely jumping into this without a lot of context and a lot of history.” He expects to be active and involved no matter his role.
“By the sheer numbers, one of the new four will have to hold one of those positions,” he said. “I’m happy and willing to do whatever the consensus asks me to do. I will gladly serve and do the best of my ability.”
Anderson met individually with each of the incoming trustees and said they are a “group that is super interested in supporting and helping the school district and serving in whatever capacity they can.”
“Having a fresh perspective with some new board members is a good thing,” Anderson said.
Anderson also said he would take on the role of the presidency if that is what the other trustees wanted, but he added the caveat that his job often requires travel that will start again when pandemic restrictions end.
“I could serve well in any other capacity on the board,” Anderson said.
All declined to say which trustee or trustees they would nominate for the presidency, but Humphreys said she has two in mind — one with TCAPS board experience and the other a newcomer. Humphreys hopes the conversation Monday is productive and “organic.”
“If someone wants to be president, I want them to speak up and say they want it and here’s why,” she said. “I want to get officers in place and start working for our school district.”
Board Secretary Erica Moon Mohr did not return a call for comment Friday.
