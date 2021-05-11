TRAVERSE CITY — Bullying at northern Michigan’s largest school district was the focus of a policy revision.
Public comment and discussion accompanied the TCAPS Board of Education trustees approved revisions to the district’s anti-bullying policy on Monday, with some questioning the necessity of the changes and the language used in the guidelines.
The move comes on the heels of a discriminatory social media group participated in by students at two TCAPS high schools — Central and West Senior — as well as Benzie Central High School. The Snapchat group called “Slave Trade” included racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ messages as well as a mock slave auction of the participants’ peers and classmates.
Trustees Andrew Raymond and Josey Ballenger made it clear, however, that the discussion and eventual approval of the policy was not in response to the Snapchat incident. Revisions to the policy were in motion back in February and followed by further board committee discussions in March and April.
Although Ballenger had questions and recommendations to further revise the policy, she said the work done leading up to Monday strengthened the policy.
“I don’t want perfect to get in the way of good,” Ballenger said.
Associate Superintendent Shaina Biller said the revised policy serves the district well in dealing with the Snapchat incident, especially when paired the restorative pieces outlined. Biller called the policy thorough and the revisions “robust.”
Most of the changes tightened up language, including replacing all references to “cyber bullying” with simply “bullying” to act as an umbrella to cover all forms of bullying. More specific definitions of what constitutes bullying were included, and a reference to bullying being a “pattern of behavior” that occurred over a period of time was removed. That change allows for a single incident to constitute bullying.
The district superintendent was also made the “responsible school official” to ensure the policy is implemented and enforced. The changes also required each school administrator or staff to create a system that allows for anonymous reports outside of the state’s OK2Say system.
Board Vice President Erica Moon Mohr said trustees will continue to look into matters of justice, equity and inclusion through the TCAPS Social Equity Task Force, which was formed at the beginning of the school year and has met monthly since November. Moon Mohr said a resolution regarding those issues will come before the board for discussion on May 24.
The timing seemed right to some and wrong to others.
Darcie Pickren, a Traverse City resident, said the policy promotes a “pessimistic, negative narrative” and should instead focus on kindness. She suggested the policy’s “rhetoric of justice, equity and inclusion” crosses the line between education and indoctrination, forcing parents to closely follow what their children are being taught.
Pickren asked the board to table its vote until they addressed hers and other’s concerns, which did not happen. After the vote, Pickren questioned why the board even held public comment on the matter if no changes were going to be made.
“I don’t get it. I just don’t get it,” she said.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said the board can review the policy again in the future — even six months down the road — and look at ways it can be changed.
“This isn’t the end-all, be-all,” he said, adding that other district policies address some of the concerns voiced Monday. “We’re reading one chapter of a book of many chapters.”
The full board next meets May 24.
