TRAVERSE CITY — Contract extensions for Traverse City Area Public Schools employees were approved in a six-hour board of education meeting.
The eight agreements were approved near the end of the meeting dominated by nearly three hours of public comment on district curriculum regarding race and discrimination as well trustees approving the release of the complaint letter lobbied against former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon nearly two years ago.
Trustees met in closed session for a little more than an hour to discuss the contracts that will guarantee incremental 1.5 percent pay raises for salaried employees and hourly workers along with guaranteed benefits through the 2023-24 school year.
Board members unanimously approved all of the agreed-upon extensions June 14.
Negotiations began in February to adjust the previous contracts, which were approved in late 2018 and early 2019, set to expire June 30, 2022.
The extensions cover principals, teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, administrators and support staff, members of the TCAPS executive team, maintenance workers and custodians as well as secretaries, paraprofessionals and other clerical workers.
Negotiations over money and benefits can often be tense or adversarial, but Kirsten Morgan, president of the Traverse City Administrators Association, said the process was “reasonable” and “pretty seamless.” Morgan said that was appreciated, given how difficult COVID-19 made the last school year.
“It has been a year full of distractions for everyone and a lot of hardship,” Morgan said. “For the administrators and teachers to have the contracts settled helps put that focus on the teaching and learning and the experience of our kids — the necessary work of being an educator.”
Morgan said prioritizing the needs of all eight employee groups was an important part of deciding how resources would be distributed.
“We all recognize that this is a district that is underfunded as compared to comparable districts in the downstate area,” she said. “No one goes into education because they anticipate having this great compensation package. That’s not really our goal. Our goal is to do something to help the lives of kids.”
Federal funding provided through COVID-19 relief packages eased concerns about how the district would pay for raises and increased benefits. TCAPS Executive Director of Human Resources Cindy Berck said that made it easier to determine how much money would be available.
Agreeing on the contracts also eased any pressure that employees, union representatives and TCAPS central office staff would have felt working and negotiating in the uncertainty that comes with the final year of a contract.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said bringing that stability to the staff during such unstable times was a positive for the district. Both VanWagoner and Berck said the extensions provide the ancillary benefit of retaining current staff and attracting new employees to the district.
“People know exactly where they’re going to fall on the compensation schedule. They don’t have to guess or wonder if their health insurance is going to be impacted,” VanWagoner said.
Just like the previous contract, the extensions allow for the groups to meet and discuss the terms of the agreements every year. Berck said that is helpful in maintaining healthy working relationships between all sides. Representatives can bring forward any issues and have them addressed without having to wait until the contracts near expiration.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Berck said.”When it comes time to talk about wages and benefits, some of those areas where it can get more contentious, you don’t have that — you eliminate that.”
