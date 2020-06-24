TRAVERSE CITY — Belts are tightening, and new notches are being punched in those belts.
School districts across Michigan are readying to absorb the financial blow of the expected $1.2 billion loss in the state’s School Aid Fund. More losses are expected during Michigan’s 2021 and 2022 fiscal years, state officials predict, because of lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The difficult part for district officials is having to budget without knowing the size and scope of the cuts.
Early predicted reductions in the foundation allowance — which is $8,111 per pupil for most Michigan school districts — have ranged from $350 to $2,000. Those figures have reined in slightly, with most guessing there will be a $500 to $700 cut. Some believe $1,000 is still a possibility.
Traverse City Area Public Schools could lose anywhere between $5 million to $7 million in per-pupil funding in the next fiscal year or two, if the middle-ground prognosis is accurate.
TCAPS Associate Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill said the district is planning on a $500 per-pupil cut and a 100 student drop in enrollment for the 2020-21 fiscal year. District officials are budgeting for an expected shortfall of nearly $5.7 million, with revenues at $96.9 million and expenditures at $102.6 million.
Such a loss in state aid would eat significantly into the district’s cash-on-hand reserves if TCAPS officials continued to operate the district without major cuts or reductions in services. Thomas-Hill projects the district will draw nearly $4.2 million from the district’s reserves in 2020-21.
TCAPS Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said he is uncomfortable using that much fund equity, but he added there is “no choice at this point in time.”
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Chief Financial Officer Linda Bielecki expects the per-pupil cut to be more than the $500 figure for which TCAPS officials are budgeting. Bielecki said the $1.2 billion loss spread out across all K-12 public bodies comes out to an average cut of $685 per pupil.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Republican state legislators proposed a $1.3 billion funding boost to K-12 education to alleviate the sting of those cuts. The proposal would increase funding by $800 per pupil.
If that legislation will pass and what the per-pupil cut will be are still very much up in the air. District officials likely will not know those answers by the time boards of education across the state have to approve the coming year’s fiscal budget next week.
“It’s very much trying to build the plane while you’re flying,” Bielecki said.
The TBAISD Board approved drawing down its three fund balances down to 12 percent and distribute that money to its 16 school districts it serves. Districts were given the option of spreading the allocations over a three-year period, taking it now in a lump sum, or requesting additional services from the ISD.
TCAPS officials chose to take the allocation as one lump sum of $2.4 million, which Thomas-Hill said is budgeted for in that $96.9 million projected revenue.
Thomas-Hill expects TCAPS to add just more than $300,000 at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year to the general fund surplus, which is nearing $9 million — or 8.7 percent of the district’s more than $104 million annual operating budget. Drawing that $4.2 million next year would knock the district’s cash-on-hand reserves to about $4.76 million or 4.65 percent.
That 4.65 percent figure — in normal times — would trigger the state treasury’s “Early Warning” legislation. But the financial strain caused by the pandemic could change that.
Public Acts 109-113, passed in July 2015, identifies school districts with potential financial stress by looking at financial indicators such as enrollment, revenue, expenses and fund balance. If warranted, state officials would come to the district and help improve its financial health and stability.
Thomas-Hill as well as TCAPS Board President Sue Kelly and Board Secretary Pam Forton said Monday they do not expect the state will have the resources to handle all of the school districts that are likely to fall below that 5 percent figure.
Bielecki said legislative action is still needed to stop that from happening.
“It’s still the legislation. There’s still a law regarding that,” she said. “Whether or not the treasury has the resources to implement it doesn’t make the laws go away.”
TCAPS trustee Ben McGuire said rebuilding that fund equity will take some time and will “have to be a priority.” Pavelka said doing so will require some more belt tightening.
“That belt is pretty tight,” Thomas-Hill said.
