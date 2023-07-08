TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools officials will return to discussions Monday night after Acme Township turned down its recent offer for the Bertha Vos building.
The township has been looking to purchase the former elementary school building, at Deepwater Point and Shore roads in Acme, to turn it into a “Township Hall and Civic Center.”
The building has been vacant and used for storage after closing in 2016, according to the district.
The TCAPS board of trustees last month agreed to a $600,000 offer from the township — with one caveat. With the building’s roof and boiler likely in a state of disrepair, Acme Township asked TCAPS for permission to renegotiate for a lower price if repair estimates exceeded $50,000.
TCAPS struck that line from the version of the purchase agreement it approved last month.
That soured the deal for Acme Township’s board of trustees, according to township Supervisor Doug White, who said the cost of repairs could have reached $1.3 million – right out of the gate.
“We didn’t believe that it was something that the taxpayers of Acme Township, or the township of Acme, are willing to pay right now,” he said.
The $600,000 price is already $200,000 less than one offer Acme Township sent the district in November.
The change in asking price reflects a recent appraisal that valued the building at $500,000.
“I felt that we had a good idea and plan,” White said. “And as we do our due diligence on the building, we’ve got to be responsible to our taxpayers, too.”
According to plans for the facility, the Civic Center could be used by other local agencies, including Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network, the Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority, Northwestern Michigan College and Traverse Area District Library.
Acme Township “felt like there were some things with the roof and the facilities that needed to be fixed, and that the price was just out of the realm of what they were looking at,” TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said. “And I think they’ve just confirmed exactly that.”
What happens next will be up to the TCAPS board.
VanWagoner said he’ll seek further direction from trustees Monday night.
Their options could include, for example, accepting Acme Township’s previous offer, continuing to seek other proposals, taking the building off the market, seeking a commercial real estate agent, or other possibilities, he said.
Separately, the district also is sitting on a possible $1 million offer on the Tompkins Boardman Administration Building, where the board meetings take place and the district’s central offices are located.
That building, along with the Bertha Vos building, is the other one of two properties the district had sought proposals for in August 2022. Officials say the infrastructure in the aging facility is degrading quickly, as was previously reported.
Plans for that building are still contingent on a proposed zoning change at the city level which would allow developers to implement their plan for the building.
Real estate professionals Will Bartlett and Tom O’Hare want to turn the Webster Street property into a mixed housing development, featuring 14 townhomes and six cottage homes, “creating a vibrant streetscape that complements the surrounding neighborhood,” according to that earlier report.
Monday’s TCAPS board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the administration building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.