TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools attendance rates remained more than 90 percent during the front half of a week of limited busing for secondary students.
Staffing shortages in TCAPS’s transportation department pushed the district’s administrators to limit transportation for secondary students this week. However, TCAPS’s overall attendance rates for Monday and Tuesday remained above 90 percent, Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner said.
Attendance at the schools that did not have transportation services available to them Monday and Tuesday — including East Middle School, Central High School and TC High — wavered a little, and more so at the middle school, VanWagoner said, but not dramatically.
“Central High School was pretty close to days we’ve had, probably right around 89 percent,” VanWagoner said.
TC High, TCAPS’s alternative high school, posted on Monday that it would shift to remote instruction for the rest of the week with the school remaining open for its students to use to work in the library or access student supports.
Shuttles to TC High from Central High School will not be available on Wednesday and shuttles to TC High from West Senior High School will not be available on Thursday and Friday. A press release posted to TC High’s Facebook page also noted that the school will still have breakfast and lunch available for students this week.
School districts in Michigan are required to have student attendance rates of 75 percent or higher each school day. Failure to meet that threshold results in a cut to the school district’s funding that is calculated based on per-pupil funding.
TCAPS has not come close to the threshold for a low attendance day so far this school year and on their lowest attendance days they have still hung in the high 80 percent range, VanWagoner said. If attendance were to drop near that 75 percent mark, VanWagoner said he would have to have a conversation with the board of education about how to proceed.
“I would always err on the opportunity to having school … but fortunately, we’ve come nowhere near close (to that) and I really don’t anticipate that we will unless something catastrophic happens,” VanWagoner said. “We’ve been good with our kids, it’s been more our staffing, you know adults that have been sick, especially with COVID, that has affected us more in this situation.”
As previously reported, on Jan. 20, Dr. Nick Ceglarek, superintendent of Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District, sent a letter to State Sen. Wayne Schmidt urging Schmidt and the state legislature to offer more flexibility on state attendance requirements and instruction time requirements. The letter was signed by the superintendents of every public school and public school academy within the NorthEd ISD.
In the letter, Ceglarek urged the legislature to consider passing legislation that would lower the threshold of state attendance requirements for the 2021-22 school year to 60 percent, the amount required of school districts for make-up days.
VanWagoner said he is not yet confident that the school district will have enough staff to return to normal transportation schedules next week. A bout of illness in the transportation department coupled with a shortage of bus drivers to begin with makes it all the more difficult to staff every bus route.
“We want transportation back up and running as much as anybody, believe me,” VanWagoner said. “It’s a pain and it hurts my heart to have to have situations where a kid may not be able to get to school, but we’re doing everything we can to try and make it work with just a lot of illness going on.”
School districts such as TCAPS, Kingsley Area Schools, Northwest Education Services and many others statewide have struggled with transportation staff shortages and recruiting new bus drivers since the beginning of the school year.
TCAPS Board of Education president Scott Newman-Bale said that, while he knows that the transportation cuts can be frustrating and inconvenient for families, the current situation at least keeps students in in-person school.
“The general feedback that we’ve always received from the public is that face-to-face should be valued regardless in any way possible we can,” Newman-Bale said. “And that’s kind of what we’re trying to do, is really respect that.”
Parents have been carpooling and helping each other out, he said, and the schools have learned to adjust to the number of cars moving in and out of their parking lots at drop-off and pick-up.
“I think yesterday when it happened versus today, at least at East (Middle School), it was definitely improved,” Newman-Bale said. “And that was a lot thanks to the individual school.”
