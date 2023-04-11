TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools board of education approved a memorandum of understanding for two grant-funded mental health clinics in the district at its meeting Monday night.
The TCAPS board voted 6-0, with Trustee Flournoy Humphreys absent, to approve the memo between TCAPS and the Grand Traverse County Health Department for the policies and procedures of two clinics at Traverse City Central High School and Traverse City West Senior High School.
The clinics are part of the state’s Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Program.
The memo was brought to the board for the first time, despite the clinics being in operation in prior years, because it is a new requirement of the program.
The board engaged in a lengthy discussion about the language in the memorandum, tied to Trustee Beth Pack’s suggestion of a stipulation that the clinics not offer prescription or over-the-counter medication to students on the second page of the memo.
Pack acknowledged, however, that the language about medications is included in Exhibit A of the memo.
Trustee Holly Bird said she disagreed with the idea of adding that stipulation higher in the document because it is already in Exhibit A, which is legally a part of the memo and complies with state law.
“The language that they have here is compliant with the statute. It doesn’t need to be expanded or shortened,” Bird said. “When we run into that, we start running into possible issues, legally.”
Later in the discussion, board President Scott Newman-Bale pointed out that making such a repetition in this kind of document would indicate an emphasis on the issue that the board may not intend or want expressed.
“One weird part, from a legal point of view … you don’t call something out that’s already been called out, unless you want to bring particular emphasis to it,” Newman-Bale said.
Two people spoke during public comment about the health clinics and the memo regarding parents’ roles in the clinics and student mental health services.
Lisa Trombley, a parent of a high schooler, said she thought parents should be considered more of an integral part of the services that these clinics provide, and she wished that was reflected in the core values, as was shown in a graphic in the memo.
“It should be a three-legged stool, between the parent, the school staff and the mental health provider, because that’s the holistic approach to every child’s well-being,” Trombley said.
She said she did not like that there is an assumption in the document that a student may have a negative home life that they do not want to be involved in their mental health services. She asked that some language be changed to reflect that parental consent is always sought for services at the clinic.
She also asked that the board review the memo in a few months to see if there are any unintended consequences, if they make no changes to the memo.
Cam Williams also spoke during public comment, saying that the memo did not recognize that there should be parental consent.
The memo states that parental consent is the preferred method of providing services for minors, however it also outlined the Mental Health Code Act 258 of 1974, a Michigan law, which allows for minors 14 years of age and older to request services without the consent of their parents or guardians.
Under the section about the Mental Health Code Act, the memo states that, “services provided to a minor shall, to the extent possible, promote the minor’s relationship to the parent or guardian and shall not undermine the values that the parent or guardian has sought to instill in the minor.”
Bird said that the document is very encouraging of parental involvement, and other members of the board agreed.
“All of the policies are stating, at every turn, we try to include parents as much as possible,” Bird said.
Bird also pointed out that, even with the minor consent, there’s a provision that allows for contacting parents under certain circumstances.
Newman-Bale and Pack agreed that parental consent and communication with parents was encouraged throughout the document.
At the end of the discussion, the memo was unanimously approved by the present board members.
