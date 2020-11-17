TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City Area Public Schools officials have announced a new school-associated COVID-19 case at Silver Lake Elementary School.
A message sent to parents Monday evening by the school's principal, Angie Camp, said officials had been notified of the positive test result that day by Grand Traverse County Health Department officials who were in the process of notifying anyone who had close contact with the person.
The Monday announcement marked the 29th school-associated COVID-19 case in northwest Lower Michigan's largest school district, and landed on the eve of a three-week, district-wide halt to face-to-face classes. Most of those brushes with the novel coronavirus in the district have occurred since Nov. 1, as a nationwide wave of new infections reached the Grand Traverse region.
TCAPS trustees were set to meet online Monday evening for a discussion of the Nov. 18-Dec. 8 shift to virtual learning, but postponed the meeting to 6 p.m. Tuesday because of a technical problem.
By Monday, there were 78 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment at Munson Healthcare facilities, including 49 at Munson Medical Center. And numbers of new positive test results announced in the region continue to rise.
