TRAVERSE CITY — Old sewer mains are letting groundwater and rain runoff into Traverse City’s sewer system, especially near West Grand Traverse Bay.
On Monday, city commissioners could vote to pay engineering firm Hubbell, Roth & Clark up to $14,900 for plans to reline 8,000 feet of sewer mains. Much of the pipe is buried under Bay Street, or connects to that line, with a handful of other locations needing lining as they’ve deteriorated with age. The firm would produce drawings, specifications and a cost estimate.
Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. in the Governmental Center’s second floor, 400 Boardman Ave. The public can watch from home on cable ch. 191 or at www.tacm.tv/GovTVNow.asp.
City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said in a memo the pipes are in places most susceptible to inflow and infiltration. He previously blamed the issue for a string of sewage overflows into the Boardman River near Union Street in 2020, and city Commissioner Tim Werner through a statistical analysis estimated that 541 million gallons of inflow and infiltration ran into the system that year.
Relining the old clay pipes should stop groundwater, pushed up by surging Great Lakes levels, from entering the pipes through cracks or gaps at the joints, as previously reported.
Krueger said in the memo that the relining should give the mains 50 more years of life.
The lining itself is likely to be costly, if past projects are any indicator. In January 2020, the city contracted with Corby Energy Services to reline nearly 1,200 linear feet of a 24-inch sewer main under East Front Street, documents show. The contractor spent $247,857 — less than the contract amount, so the city authorized spending $30,100 to reline 67 feet of a nearby stormwater drain.
The city is asking the state for a nearly $27.5 million loan from its Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, both to pay for a list of sewer system repairs, and for a $14 million checklist of sewage treatment plant repairs and upgrades, as previously reported.
