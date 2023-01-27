TRAVERSE CITY — They’re calling it a case study.
The 50-page publication describes three critical problems of youth homelessness, fresh produce access for those who are food insecure, and health inequities across a five-county region in northwestern Michigan.
And it brought more than 300 people together Thursday evening at the City Opera House in Downtown Traverse City to discuss the findings.
The study, put together by Rotary Charities, is titled “Stories of Change: How a Systems Change Approach is Transforming a Region.”
The problems are not new, but the approach is – and it’s having an impact, they said.
“Some problems persist in our region, despite the efforts of strong nonprofit organizations, faith communities, philanthropy, government, and business. They are complex and intertwined, and affect us all and our ability to thrive,” the program notes described.
Since 2014, Rotary Charities has been asking how they could do better, their notes continued. “We have been on a journey to discover what it takes to make more durable progress on our toughest community issues. We have leaned into systems change as an approach to uncover, at the deepest level, why our problems exist, and to transform the interdependent conditions that typically hold problems in place.”
Since 2018, they have supported 19 initiatives working collaboratively on the causes of these complex problems.
Traverse City Rotary Club Manager of Strategic Communications Miriam Owsley said, “We shifted from addressing those consequences to addressing the root causes of those problems.
“We did that by taking a systems change approach, really looking at ‘OK, what are causing these problems?’ Rather than how can we help the people who are experiencing those problems.’”
“The stories that are being told tonight are not new,” said Taylor Moore, food rescue director for Goodwill Northern Michigan. But the approach, based on systems, is having a measurable impact.
In one story, Moore, Northwest Food Coalition Director Mary Clulo and Groundwork Center Deputy Director Meghan McDermott collaborated to come up with new ways to ensure access to fresh produce in pantries across Northern Michigan.
According to data they collected, in 2014, two pantries in the five counties had produce; in 2022, 25 pantries had fresh produce available.
This increase is the result of more local farm partnerships, Moore said.
In 2018, they were receiving $7,240 in fruits and vegetables from local farms. In 2023, they project that they will receive more than $200,000 worth of fresh produce from more than 21 farms.
In addition, working alongside the Little Traverse Band of Odawa & Chippewa Indians, they sought and won a grant for nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help expand their efforts.
The other two stories featured in the case study also pointed to significant increases since joining forces with the Traverse City Rotary Club.
Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, from the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, spoke about ending youth homelessness. Since starting this new systems-change approach, she said she has seen “over the past nine months, we are averaging more youth exiting homelessness than entering [it].”
The third and final story of the evening, launched by public health officials Emily Llore and Erin Barrett, focused on saving people money in rural healthcare systems. Together, Barrett said they have saved more than $3 million in Medicaid money thus far.
But all of this work using the systems-change approach is only the beginning for these organizations.
“It is becoming more popular,” Owsley said, “as we realize the incredible impact that it has the potential to make on these big, big problems.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.